Host a Spirited Tree-Trimming Party With These Festive Essentials

Whether it's adding touches of sparkle or whimsical mistletoe, nailing down the right decor goes a long way in dishing out the perfect amount of holiday cheer in your home.

But instead of treating holiday decorating like a chore, why not turn it into a festive gathering? ('Tis the season for celebrations, right?) Just hit play on some cheerful tunes, throw together some simple snacks, and send out the invite for a casual tree-trimming party that will get everyone in the holiday spirit. Bonus: You'll recruit help in getting your decorating done before Christmas Eve.

Naturally, you'll want to provide a cocktail that matches the mood, which is where this seasonal twist on the classic Bombay and Tonic comes into play. Using Bombay Sapphire as the base, the drink leans on peppermint iced tea, mint, and star anise to complement the fragrant, all-natural botanicals in the gin to help you kick off soiree season. Keep scrolling for the recipe, and all the decor essentials you'll need to create an inviting atmosphere.

Peppermint Bombay & Tonic

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire gin

2 oz premium tonic water

2 oz peppermint iced tea

Mint and star anise, for garnish

Fill a balloon glass with ice. Combine Bombay, tonic water, and iced tea. Garnish with mint and star anise and enjoy.

No gin cocktail is complete without a classic gin goblet. Keep a set of these at the ready for all your impromptu gatherings this season.

Every holiday celebration needs cushy and cool seating, and this sofa with its built-in side table is a clever gathering spot for conversation.

Function (like holding drinks and appetizers) meets beauty (such as displaying decorations and trimmings) in this solid ash wood table.

Add a sense of playfulness to your decorations with dried buds that you can display in a vase or tuck into your tree for an unexpected pop of color and texture.

Nothing sets the festive spirit like a holiday bauble. Mix in these nature-inspired ornaments on the tree, or place them in glass bowls around the party space.

Throw pillows are one of the easiest ways to give a room a totally different feel from season to season, and lush velvet is a perfect staple for festive celebrations. Scatter a few on the couch, chairs, and even the floor, to invite your guests to get comfortable and stay a while.