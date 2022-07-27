How to Turn Your Next At-Home Gathering Into an Epic Game Night

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

You've earned a reputation as the one in the bunch who finds friendly competition wherever you go — no matter what the game in question is. (Yes, you ​do​ like to remind everyone that you're the reigning corn hole champion.) But when it comes to rallying pals to play along, you're often met with resistance: it's too hard to wrangle the group, it's too late, it's too loud in here.

To get your crew on board, plan a lively night at home that's totally dedicated to games — and add in some fun incentives like a fridge stocked with crowd-pleasing Stella Artois, free-flowing snacks, prizes for the winners, and the guarantee of cultivating that communal competitive spirit.

Of course, you'll want your game-night spread to be as visually appealing as it is entertaining to really make the evening feel elevated. Keep scrolling for our recommendations for hosting essentials to have on hand to turn any average evening into something really special (and really fun, of course).

Scatter assorted bowls of spiced nuts, colorful candy, seasoned popcorn and savory dips (try whipped beets sprinkled with goat cheese, bacon-loaded guacamole, or roasted white bean hummus) around the room for an elevated twist on old school snacks.

Pair your flavor-packed bites with light, easy-to-drink Stella Artois. Serve bottles chilled or poured into Stella's iconic chalices, designed to enhance the beer's aroma, flavor, and bubbles while preserving its frosty temp.

With appetite and thirst in check, the competition's on. This gorgeous set gives a retro game a modern upgrade, and is as chic as it is functional.

Welcome guests at the door, announce the party's rules and rosters, or keep score throughout the night with a tabletop blackboard (or two). Snag a pack of neon chalk for optimal creativity… or an impromptu round of ​Pictionary​.

The games might get rowdy, and the decibel may rise, but you'll want background music to match the mood. Maintain the classic-meets-contemporary vibe of the evening with a swoon-worthy velvet turntable.

Oversize pillows will allow your pals to take on their opponents ​anywhere​. On the floor, the couch, or the patio, these will encourage long evenings spent together. The curfew's up to you.