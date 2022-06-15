These 6 Hosting Essentials Will Give Your Next Book Club an Elevated Twist

You have book club down to a science. Each month it's the same crew, same snacks, same 20 minutes of literary discussion (before the conversation wanders to catching up on everyone's personal lives).

Consistency is key, but so is shaking things up. So next time you host your beloved bookworms, surprise them with a new take on the night.

Think: Swapping charcuterie for sophisticated, build-your-own taco stations featuring unique toppings like kiwi, purple cabbage, and goat cheese, along with the stalwarts like jalapeños, avocados, roasted corn, and colorful peppers.

Punctuate your spread with lightly bubbly chalices of Stella Artois, and the evening will automatically feel that much more special. (Because, come on, who ​doesn't​ feel special when they're drinking out of a chalice like a royal character from your latest fiction read?)

Keep reading to discover details beyond the menu that will help make hosting effortlessly elevated, so you can spend more time savoring the moment.

A few of these glasses on hand will elevate ​any​ beverage, but they're designed specifically to enhance your Stella Artois — from the narrow lip to the tulip shape. Effortless European vibes, served all night.

Construct your tacos in the kitchen, trade varieties with friends, and carry them seamlessly to the discussion circle. In super-durable melamine, these racks work just as well if the conversation migrates to the backyard.

Outsource guacamole duty by doing appetizers potluck style. Toss your friends' contributions into this made-for-sharing, festive bowl.

Once food and drink is taken care of, you'll be ready to turn your attention to literature. Set the tone with this library-inspired candle.

A fresh pen is up there with a new haircut and a color-coordinated closet. Give these as party favors for book annotating — or doodling.

Create a playlist that fits the book's theme and let it run as background music throughout the evening. The best part? This speaker is easy to transport when the night inevitably shifts from the kitchen table to the couch.