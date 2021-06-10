From the Drinks to the Vibes, Here’s How to Throw a Sumptuously Styled Sunset Soiree

Image Credit: Jon Chu for Hunker

There's something about a sunset that really sets the mood for the night. The hazy oranges, fiery pinks and deep purples are the perfect backdrop for an al fresco evening that buzzes with excitement.

Advertisement

The natural ambience is the perfect backdrop for a truly sumptuous outdoor soiree. First priority: The drink menu. This delicious Sunset Bombay and Tonic tastes like a lavish craft cocktail (thanks to the delicate flavors of Bombay Sapphire gin), but is surprisingly easy to mix together — making it a no brainer for when you'd rather be mingling with your guests and enjoying the view, rather than playing bartender all evening.

Once the drink menu is settled, you can move on to focusing on decor. Scroll down for six essentials that will turn your happy hour hangout into a festive fete that will continue long after the sun goes down.

Sunset Bombay and Tonic

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

.5 oz pomegranate juice

5 oz premium tonic water

1 sprig basil

1 handful pomegranate seeds

Fill a balloon glass with ice, add Bombay, pomegranate juice and tonic, and stir well. Garnish with a sprig of basil and a few pomegranate seeds, and enjoy.

Image Credit: Lowe's

You won't regret this addition to your backyard garden — just plant flowering vines at the base and let them climb. Plus, it'll provide a gorgeous backdrop for golden hour photo opps.

Advertisement

String these lights above the primary gathering space to create the illusion of a starry ceiling even before the real ones start twinkling.

Since there's no such thing as too much mood lighting, scatter these color-changing candles around your party setup (or leave them grouped together for a more dramatic effect) to really play up the evening's color palette.

Instead of traditional seating, invite guests to get comfortable and watch the sun go down (with a cocktail in hand of course) on these plush outdoor floor pillows. Pair them with these smaller lemon yellow ones for a truly sunshiney color scheme

Too cloudy to see the real sunset? No problem. Just point this portable projector at a nearby wall to recreate that evening glow.

Advertisement

These iridescent blue dinner plates also come in burnt orange and coral. The best part? They're only $3 a pop, but they're dishwasher safe, so you can use them over and over. Because after how fantastic this sunset shindig turns out, you're definitely going to want to throw another one.