11 Under-$35 Target Finds for Autumnal Vibes

Let's be honest — Halloween decorations aren't typically described as "cute." (In fact, sometimes they're just flat-out ugly.) Luckily, Target is celebrating the start of fall strong with a collection of seasonal decor sure to get you in the spirit. So, if you're looking to be a little festive while still keeping your house stylish and cool, look no further. From cable-knit pumpkins to raffia wreaths, we present you with Target's newest bounty of fall finds.

Advertisement

With its wooden stem, jute wrap, and plaid pattern, you'll effortlessly add a farmhouse vibe to any holiday setup.

A new take on the classic holiday wreath that we just can't get enough of.

We'll take this apple cider scented candle with a side of apple cider, please!

This simple wreath brings the autumn spirit in a neutral, monochromatic manner. You can totally sport this subtle accent in your home all year round.

Advertisement

The terracotta holder, wooden beads, and rustic tassel make for the hippest pumpkin accessory ever.

Opt for this modern take on a garland for a happy little addition to your tablescape, bedroom wall, or anywhere in between.

Can you even handle how cute these cable-knit mini pumpkins are? Pop them on your mantel or in your favorite wicker basket.

This boho beauty smells just as good as it looks. Plus, there's no going wrong with a pumpkin-clove combo.

Advertisement

Who knew holiday decor could be this trendy?

Fall-themed pillows and blankets can be so cheesy, but this subtle windowpane throw is far from that. Pick between a variety of color combinations that all add a subtle hint of spirit to your sitting area.

Add a new color palette to your Halloween decor with these sweet felted vase and bowl fillers.