11 Under-$35 Target Finds for Autumnal Vibes

By Erin Lassner September 22, 2021
Let's be honest — Halloween decorations aren't typically described as "cute." (In fact, sometimes they're just flat-out ugly.) Luckily, Target is celebrating the start of fall strong with a collection of seasonal decor sure to get you in the spirit. So, if you're looking to be a little festive while still keeping your house stylish and cool, look no further. From cable-knit pumpkins to raffia wreaths, we present you with Target's newest bounty of fall finds.

1. The Lakeside Collection Plaid Plush Decorative Pumpkin, $16.98

With its wooden stem, jute wrap, and plaid pattern, you'll effortlessly add a farmhouse vibe to any holiday setup.

2. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Raffia Wreath, $20

A new take on the classic holiday wreath that we just can't get enough of.

3. Threshold Pumpkin Apple Cider Candle, $5

We'll take this apple cider scented candle with a side of apple cider, please!

4. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Wheat Grass Plant Wreath, $34.99

This simple wreath brings the autumn spirit in a neutral, monochromatic manner. You can totally sport this subtle accent in your home all year round.

5. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Terracotta Pumpkin 3-wick Candle, $15

The terracotta holder, wooden beads, and rustic tassel make for the hippest pumpkin accessory ever.

6. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Warm Tassel Pom Beaded Garland, $15

Opt for this modern take on a garland for a happy little addition to your tablescape, bedroom wall, or anywhere in between.

7. Hyde & EEK! Boutique Harvest Mini Pumpkins (set of 8), $10

Can you even handle how cute these cable-knit mini pumpkins are? Pop them on your mantel or in your favorite wicker basket.

8. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Woven Wrap Candle, $15

This boho beauty smells just as good as it looks. Plus, there's no going wrong with a pumpkin-clove combo.

9. Threshold Woven Cattail Leaf Pumpkin, $10

Who knew holiday decor could be this trendy?

10. Threshold Windowpane Throw Blanket with Sherpa Reverse, $15

Fall-themed pillows and blankets can be so cheesy, but this subtle windowpane throw is far from that. Pick between a variety of color combinations that all add a subtle hint of spirit to your sitting area.

11. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Felted Pumpkins, $15

Add a new color palette to your Halloween decor with these sweet felted vase and bowl fillers.

