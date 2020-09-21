12 Fall-Inspired Throw Pillows for $30 or Less

As the trees change, your decor should, too. One easy way to transition from summer to fall is with seasonal throw pillows. A simple swap of colors and textures will completely transform your home from breezy and bright to cozy and warm. We guarantee autumnal hues like burnt orange and golden yellow and materials like velvet and corduroy will put you in the mood to snuggle up on the couch with some hot apple cider. To keep the switch affordable, we gathered 12 fall throw pillows that cost less than $30.

Advertisement

It might be a little on the nose, but we find this white, pumpkin-shaped throw pillow quite charming. The cutesy decor piece even has a stem on top.

Keep it simple with this copper-colored pillow from CB2. This pillow's hue is a more subtle nod to the season that can complement other fall decor as well as transition from fall to winter to spring.

Priced at less than $10, this cotton velvet throw pillow is a true steal. Its rich cognac color and crisp, clean knife edges make it a treasure.

A delicate falling leaf motif defines this rust and cream pillow. The soft movement of the image is graceful and calming.

Advertisement

This crocheted, tasseled throw pillow from Target's Opalhouse line is the perfect way to transition a maximalist, Hollywood Regency-style home into the fall season.

Get cozy with this cable knit pillow. Inspired by our favorite fall/winter garment, this pillow is soft to the touch and the neutral colors make it easy to add to most living rooms.

When we see plaid, we think fall. This throw pillow from Walmart is the perfect fall couch accessory, and at less than $7, don't be surprised if the sofa becomes more of a pillow holder and less of a seat.

Sometimes the theme doesn't have to be subtle. With this embroidered pillow, you can make your love for the season well known while still maintaining a stylish interior.

Advertisement

Soft corduroy looks like little corn kernels on this set of coffee-hued pillows. The welcoming duo fits perfectly among neutral tones.

For a midcentury take on the autumn throw pillow, look to this cotton geometric version. The vintage-style, color block triangles are stylish and retro.

With this festive pumpkin throw pillow, there will be no question about the current season. The jolly, detailed embroidery adds a homemade touch.

Chinoiserie meets autumn with this delicate pumpkin and fall-flora-covered pillow from Target. The pattern is classically beautiful, while the colors and imagery speak to our seasonal theme.