Halloween Crafts Are Trending on Etsy

At Hunker, we're always looking for new DIY projects to add some magic to our spaces. And with the holidays around the corner, it turns out we're not the only ones trying to get crafty.

Etsy reports a 54% increase when it comes to shoppers searching for Halloween and pumpkin DIY kits (compared to the same time period last year). Even though there's still a lot of uncertainty in the air, at least we have the upcoming holiday as a little distraction. It's time to put your phone down and close all those tabs — crafts are where it's at and your eyes could probably use the break. Judging by the numbers, Etsy fans are ready to dive into new projects.