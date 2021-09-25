Halloween Crafts Are Trending on Etsy

By Eva Recinos September 25, 2021
At Hunker, we're always looking for new DIY projects to add some magic to our spaces. And with the holidays around the corner, it turns out we're not the only ones trying to get crafty.

Etsy reports a 54% increase when it comes to shoppers searching for Halloween and pumpkin DIY kits (compared to the same time period last year). Even though there's still a lot of uncertainty in the air, at least we have the upcoming holiday as a little distraction. It's time to put your phone down and close all those tabs — crafts are where it's at and your eyes could probably use the break. Judging by the numbers, Etsy fans are ready to dive into new projects.

With that in mind, we gathered a few crafts to consider for this spooky season, whether you want to keep the whole family entertained or start a solo craft while you re-watch your favorite movies.

1. Meg Made With Love PDF Crochet Pattern, $3

2. Tusk and Cardinal Blood Moon Weeping Willow Cross Stitch Pattern, $4

3. Betty And Marie Designs Halloween Ghost Kit, $12.95

4. Winter Wood Crafts US Halloween Peg Doll Set DIY Kit, $20

5. Bear Creek Felting Pumpkin Needle Felting Kit, $22.84

6. Create Art People Halloween Painting Kit, $10

7. My Fairytale Doors Fairy Pumpkin House Set, $40

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

