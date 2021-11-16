Jenni Kayne's Top 3 Tips for the Perfect Neutral Tablescape

Jenni Kayne — fashion designer, decor expert, and founder of her namesake brand Jenni Kayne — is pretty much the queen of neutral design. In her words, "A neutral color palette is something that works through every season, especially the holidays." From her luxe cashmeres to her organic yet polished interiors, everything is styled in a way only she knows how. We were lucky enough to get advice from the expert herself on how to perfectly achieve a neutral tablescape all year round. Keep reading for her top three tips, plus some shopping inspiration to nail the look.

1. Emphasize ivories, tans, earthy tones, and touches of green.

"I think natural shades like tan and ivory are great for anchoring a space, but I always add in earthy tones and touches of green."

This soft green stoneware will mesh perfectly with taupe linen fabric.

Place this rich tan pottery along your table runner or as a centerpiece.

Runners are a great way to incorporate ivory with less potential for stains.

These organic feeling chargers add so much value to your tablescape.

Stunning on their own or with foliage added.

2. Accessorize with linen, ceramic, candles, and more linen.

"There's no need to overcomplicate your holiday table. Let a simple tablecloth or runner serve as your base, adding details like ceramic dinnerware, linen napkins, and taper candles. Starting with neutral basics allows you to bring festive décor in without it feeling overbearing."

These tapered candlesticks come in four shades of wood — gorgeous on their own or mixed and matched.

Use beige and dusty rose candlesticks in addition to traditional white ones.

While you can find linen tablecloths at a lower price point, the frayed ends and beautiful weave make this version a standout.

The added detail around the border makes these feel extra special.

Opt for one tone or go a little bolder by mixing a couple of different glazes.

3. Bring the outdoors into your home.

"Nature is my biggest source of inspiration when I'm setting the holiday table. I love using foliage like fir, eucalyptus, cedar, spruce, hemlock, juniper, and pine to give it some seasonal texture. Try placing pinecones down the center of your table or adding sprigs of eucalyptus to each setting for a tablescape that's simple yet inviting."

These can be used as is or cut into smaller pieces to accompany each place setting.

Pinecones are such an affordable way to completely elevate the dining experience.

These natural beauties are sold in this light brown, a warm white, and as a mixture of the two.

Bunny tails are a no-brainer in any space.

Add a little color while still staying loyal to the neutral, earthy scheme.