Jenni Kayne's Top 3 Tips for the Perfect Neutral Tablescape

By Erin Lassner November 16, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Jenni Kayne — fashion designer, decor expert, and founder of her namesake brand Jenni Kayne — is pretty much the queen of neutral design. In her words, "A neutral color palette is something that works through every season, especially the holidays." From her luxe cashmeres to her organic yet polished interiors, everything is styled in a way only she knows how. We were lucky enough to get advice from the expert herself on how to perfectly achieve a neutral tablescape all year round. Keep reading for her top three tips, plus some shopping inspiration to nail the look.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Emphasize ivories, tans, earthy tones, and touches of green.

"I think natural shades like tan and ivory are great for anchoring a space, but I always add in earthy tones and touches of green."

1. Pottery Barn Larkin Reactive Glaze Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $168

This soft green stoneware will mesh perfectly with taupe linen fabric.

2. Blomus Ceolo Ceramic Vase, $15.99–$38.99

Place this rich tan pottery along your table runner or as a centerpiece.

3. Pottery Barn Frayed Linen Table Runner, $69.50

Runners are a great way to incorporate ivory with less potential for stains.

4. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Natural Woven Plate Charger, $11.99

These organic feeling chargers add so much value to your tablescape.

Advertisement

5. West Elm Coastal Natural Wood Bowls & Vases, $50–$270

Stunning on their own or with foliage added.

2. Accessorize with linen, ceramic, candles, and more linen.

"There's no need to overcomplicate your holiday table. Let a simple tablecloth or runner serve as your base, adding details like ceramic dinnerware, linen napkins, and taper candles. Starting with neutral basics allows you to bring festive décor in without it feeling overbearing."

6. West Elm Opolis Tapered Candlesticks (set of 3), $128

These tapered candlesticks come in four shades of wood — gorgeous on their own or mixed and matched.

7. H&M Home Tapered Candles (set of 2), $2.99

Use beige and dusty rose candlesticks in addition to traditional white ones.

8. Jenni Kayne Frayed Linen Tablecloth, $150

While you can find linen tablecloths at a lower price point, the frayed ends and beautiful weave make this version a standout.

Advertisement

9. Five Two Everyday Soft Cotton Cloth Napkins (set of 4), $30

The added detail around the border makes these feel extra special.

10. Casafina Modern Classic Ceramic Dinnerware & Serveware, $52–$172

Opt for one tone or go a little bolder by mixing a couple of different glazes.

3. Bring the outdoors into your home.

"Nature is my biggest source of inspiration when I'm setting the holiday table. I love using foliage like fir, eucalyptus, cedar, spruce, hemlock, juniper, and pine to give it some seasonal texture. Try placing pinecones down the center of your table or adding sprigs of eucalyptus to each setting for a tablescape that's simple yet inviting."

11. World Market Preserved Baby Eucalyptus Bunch, $19.99

These can be used as is or cut into smaller pieces to accompany each place setting.

12. JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones (set of 18), $9.99

Advertisement

Pinecones are such an affordable way to completely elevate the dining experience.

13. Perfect Pampas Natural Dried Pampas Grass (30 stems), $13.54

These natural beauties are sold in this light brown, a warm white, and as a mixture of the two.

14. CB2 Bunnies Tail Taupe Bunch, $14.95

Bunny tails are a no-brainer in any space.

15. West Elm Golden Eucalyptus Bouquet, $48

Add a little color while still staying loyal to the neutral, earthy scheme.

living room with geometric rug
Jenni Kayne x Lulu and Georgia Is for Lovers of Neutral Hues
by Stefanie Waldek
Scandinavian Inspired Christmas Tablescape
Here's How You Can Create a Holiday Tablescape, Scandinavian Style
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy