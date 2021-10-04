11 Fall H&M Home Items Under $20 That We're Loving

Fall is here and we're ready to start shopping for home items. The season, after all, is prime time for transforming our spaces into warm and cozy havens. And thanks to H&M Home, it's possible to do that without spending a pretty penny.

This year, the brand's fall collection is full of dark neutral colors and ceramic tableware — and we are so here for it. From patterned pillowcases to chic candlesticks, here are some of our favorite affordable finds to help you get ready for autumn.

Serve your favorite seasonal drink in this elegant glass carafe. For a cozy visual, add a few cinnamon sticks or sprigs of rosemary.

Between the patterned vessel and sandalwood scent, this candle is perfect for fall.

For instant autumn decor, style this dark green glass vase with a few branches or dried flowers.

Available in three colors, this linen cushion cover is perfect for adding natural elements to your space.

We're loving the pretty copper-pink hue and matte finish of this cutlery set.

Freshen up your couch with this printed canvas cushion cover. It's available in brown (pictured here), light beige, and dark gray.

For a piece that's perfect for Halloween and beyond, pick up this chic black candlestick.

This gray-brown stoneware plate will add an earthy touch to your table spread.

Organize your seasonal spices with this wooden spice box.

This Insta-ready candle holder will instantly transform your space.

You can't go wrong with checked prints during the fall season.