11 Fall H&M Home Items Under $20 That We're Loving

By Kirsten Nunez October 4, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Fall is here and we're ready to start shopping for home items. The season, after all, is prime time for transforming our spaces into warm and cozy havens. And thanks to H&M Home, it's possible to do that without spending a pretty penny.

Advertisement

This year, the brand's fall collection is full of dark neutral colors and ceramic tableware — and we are so here for it. From patterned pillowcases to chic candlesticks, here are some of our favorite affordable finds to help you get ready for autumn.

1. Carafe with Stopper, $17.99

Serve your favorite seasonal drink in this elegant glass carafe. For a cozy visual, add a few cinnamon sticks or sprigs of rosemary.

2. Scented Candle in Glass Holder, $17.99

Between the patterned vessel and sandalwood scent, this candle is perfect for fall.

3. Small Glass Vase, $9.99

For instant autumn decor, style this dark green glass vase with a few branches or dried flowers.

4. Linen Cushion Cover, $17.99

Available in three colors, this linen cushion cover is perfect for adding natural elements to your space.

Advertisement

5. 3-pack Cutlery, $12.99

We're loving the pretty copper-pink hue and matte finish of this cutlery set.

6. Cotton Canvas Cushion Cover, $5.99

Freshen up your couch with this printed canvas cushion cover. It's available in brown (pictured here), light beige, and dark gray.

7. Tall Candlestick, $12.99

For a piece that's perfect for Halloween and beyond, pick up this chic black candlestick.

8. Stoneware Plate, $14.99

This gray-brown stoneware plate will add an earthy touch to your table spread.

9. Wooden Spice Box, $17.99

Advertisement

Organize your seasonal spices with this wooden spice box.

10. Ceramic Candlestick, $17.99

This Insta-ready candle holder will instantly transform your space.

11. 3-pack Cotton Tea Towels, $12.99

You can't go wrong with checked prints during the fall season.

Advertisement

Kirsten Nunez

Kirsten Nunez

Kirsten Nunez is a journalist and author focusing on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, PopSugar, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in Beacon, New York.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy