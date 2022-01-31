The Hottest New Candles to Test Out Now

It's no secret we're in love with candles. And what better way to feed our obsession than with a roundup of the moment's hottest (no pun intended) scents? So here you have it: Your Trusty Guide to the Latest and Greatest Candle Releases. Be sure to check back monthly for an updated list of fragrance drops.

Sold in both Spanish Cedar and Eden No.1, luxury footwear brand TAFT just released limited-edition candles inspired by the scent of fresh-out-of-the-box shoes. Spanish Cedar draws from the smell of a Spanish leather factory, with notes of mandarin, peppercorn, cedarwood, leather, and amber. Eden No. 1 was crafted with TAFT's best-selling Eden boot in mind and combines cardamom, suede, and amber. The perfect gift for your favorite shoe snob.

One of our all-time favorite fragrance brands just released its newest scent: Ojai Lavender. This sweet flower blends with Ojai's local tangerine — the pixie — for an herbal and citrus combo that is so distinctly Ojai. The fragrance can be purchased as candles, reed diffusers, and incense. Experience all three with the Ojai Lavender Starter Kit that retails for only $53.

Birthdate Co. just released a limited-edition candle in honor of 2022's first Mercury retrograde. The scent is called Lavender Vetiver and combines bergamot, orange flower, amber, geranium, and cedarwood. Its distinct blend of fragrances was crafted to protect you through this turbulent time. Plus, it comes with an Amazonite crystal for added balance and strength.

The brand revisits its staple rose scent with help from LA-based florist Maurice Harris. He adds three additional elements to the metaphorical bouquet of roses: camomile, artichoke, and lychee, so when all candles are lit together, they enhance and reveal the complexities of the delicate rose. Plus, the limited-edition packaging is strikingly beautiful.

Love is in the air! Get any two candles for $70 — a $90 value — through Valentine's Day. Select between Salt Air (driftwood, sea salt, seaweed), Vanilla Sky (cappuccino, pure vanilla, caramelized cedar), Capri Summer (bergamot, neroli, blood orange), Pink Canyon (grapefruit, pink salt, cedar), and Fall Cashmere (cinnamon bark, roasted almond, spiced ginger).

Glasshouse just released its limited-edition winter soy candle: Fireside in Queenstown. The warm scent combines cinnamon, clove, and sandalwood, transporting you to a cabin's wood burning fireplace in the middle of a snowstorm. Cozy up for the remainder of the season with a current favorite of ours.

Lifestyle brand SIDIA partnered with Tokyo-based florist EW.Pharmacy for an innovative pairing of candles and dried florals. The two newly launched scents — Braless and Wired — have accompanying arrangements that can be added to the vessel once the candle has fully burned. The Braless candle combines spices like clove and thyme blossom with woodsy scents like cedar and sandalwood. Wired, on the other hand, combines citrus, tobacco, and eucalyptus for a bright and refreshing burst. The accompanying floral arrangement to Braless mixes oregano, curry plant, neem tree, cape snow, and winged everlasting, and Wired's accompanying arrangement combines cape snow, tea tree, apple, marigold, and leucadendron. The candles and dried florals are sold separately — the former retails for $58 and the latter for $52.

Sold in six different colors and fragrances, Paddywax's newly launched Checkmate Candles are created with sustainability in mind. Once the hand-painted candle vessel is emptied, it's intended to be repurposed as a vase, mug, pencil holder, or anything in between. (They are microwave, dishwasher, and food safe.)