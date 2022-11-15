15 High-Design HomeGoods Finds for a Picture-Perfect Holiday Home

By Erin Lassner November 15, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

HomeGoods is a go-to year-round for affordable (and stylish) home decor. (Not like you need us to tell you that.) But what you may not have known is that the holiday home finds are also next level. Wintery candles? HomeGoods has them. Cozy knit blankets? Check. Boho-inspired pompom garlands? You bet! No matter how you're trying to spruce up your home this season, we are pretty confident that HomeGoods has just the thing for you. To get you started on your search, here are our 15 favorites.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Sand and Fog Wood Texture Ceramic Candle, $16.99

See More Photos

Seven wicks make the winter pine fragrance all the cozier.

Advertisement

2. HomeGoods Christmas Tree Pillow, $39.99

See More Photos

The perfect noncheesy holiday-inspired pillow.

Advertisement

3. HomeGoods Wool Blend Cable Knit Throw, $59.99

See More Photos

Select between this forest green and a deep berry red. Either one can certainly be used throughout the year.

Advertisement

4. Modern Home Collection Artificial Pampas Grass Wreath, $29.99

See More Photos

Pampas grass exudes effortless elegance while still keeping a casual coolness.

Advertisement

5. 34th and Pine LED Light Up Glitter Birch Tree, $16.99

See More Photos

This is giving major Restoration Hardware holiday catalog vibes.

Advertisement

6. Novogratz Felt Pom Pom Garland, $19.99

See More Photos

The holiday season just got a little brighter.

Advertisement

7. Flora Bunda Winter Deer Planter on Wood Stand, $9.99

See More Photos

Add some rustic flair with this cost-friendly wood and ceramic planter.

Advertisement

8. HomeGoods Cotton Jacquard Throw With Tassels, $24.99

See More Photos

This Nordic-inspired pattern is absolutely swoonworthy.

9. HomeGoods Kids Christmas Throw and Reindeer Plush Toy Set, $19.99

See More Photos

An absolutely charming gift for your favorite little one.

10. Rachel Zoe Pre-Lit Artificial Pine Garland With Ornaments, $34.99

See More Photos

You can't go wrong with a classic.

11. HomeGoods Velvet Embroidered Tree Pillow, $24.99

See More Photos

The deep cranberry velvet and delicate gold details make for a totally luxe throw pillow.

12. HomeGoods Glass Botanical Ornaments (set of 6), $14.99

See More Photos

There's something so elevated about a neutral tree.

13. Balsam and Fir Jute Tree Collar With Tassels, $39.99

See More Photos

Keep it neutral with a boho-inspired flair when you add this jute-wrapped tree collar.

14. Cupcakes and Cashmere Assorted Bottle Brush Trees (set of 12), $14.99

See More Photos

Add some whimsy with these vintage-inspired bottle brush trees.

15. Mr. Christmas Jolly Jingles North Pole Radio, $24.99-$39.99

See More Photos

Use this retro-inspired radio to play all your favorite holiday tunes.

decorated neutral table with amber glassware
20 High-Design Amazon Finds for the Perfect Holiday Home
by Erin Lassner
christmas candle
20 High-Design Wayfair Finds for the Dreamiest Holiday Home
by Erin Lassner
colorful tablescape
15 High-Design HomeGoods Finds That We're Adding to Our Carts Immediately
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy