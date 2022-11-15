15 High-Design HomeGoods Finds for a Picture-Perfect Holiday Home

HomeGoods is a go-to year-round for affordable (and stylish) home decor. (Not like you need us to tell you that.) But what you may not have known is that the holiday home finds are also next level. Wintery candles? HomeGoods has them. Cozy knit blankets? Check. Boho-inspired pompom garlands? You bet! No matter how you're trying to spruce up your home this season, we are pretty confident that HomeGoods has just the thing for you. To get you started on your search, here are our 15 favorites.

Seven wicks make the winter pine fragrance all the cozier.

The perfect noncheesy holiday-inspired pillow.

Select between this forest green and a deep berry red. Either one can certainly be used throughout the year.

Pampas grass exudes effortless elegance while still keeping a casual coolness.

This is giving major Restoration Hardware holiday catalog vibes.

The holiday season just got a little brighter.

Add some rustic flair with this cost-friendly wood and ceramic planter.

This Nordic-inspired pattern is absolutely swoonworthy.

An absolutely charming gift for your favorite little one.

You can't go wrong with a classic.

The deep cranberry velvet and delicate gold details make for a totally luxe throw pillow.

There's something so elevated about a neutral tree.

Keep it neutral with a boho-inspired flair when you add this jute-wrapped tree collar.

Add some whimsy with these vintage-inspired bottle brush trees.

Use this retro-inspired radio to play all your favorite holiday tunes.