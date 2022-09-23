12 Restoration Hardware Lookalikes for a Sliver of the Price

Restoration Hardware: We all know it, we all love it, and we're all slightly shocked by the prices. And truth be told, the retailer knows a thing or two about simple, traditional pieces of furniture. The top-tier quality and timeless nature of the product cannot be argued, and it really is a great investment if it's feasible for you. But the price point certainly isn't in everyone's budget, which is why we scoured the internet high and low for the most spot-on looks-for-less.
Video of the Day
To note, it really wouldn't be fair to classify these pieces as dupes, since most of Restoration Hardware's styles are classics and not necessarily unique to the brand. But they definitely will give you that polished and sophisticated RH look for a fraction of the price. From the iconic Cloud Couch to luxe alabaster table lamps, here are the most on-point budget-friendly versions of some of Restoration Hardware's most popular styles.
Look for less: Anthropologie Upcycled Wells Sofa, $1,998-$2,298
Starting off with a cult classic, this sofa is beloved for its lived-in look and ultra-comfy cushions.
Look for less: Anthropologie Upcycled Wells Reversible Sectional, $2,898
Here's an incredibly similar sectional for less than a quarter of the price.
Look for less: West Elm Anton Solid Wood Dining Table, starting at $1,499
This dining table is also one of West Elm's best-selling products and a personal favorite of ours over here at Hunker.
Look for less: Joss & Main Leni Solid Wood Side Chair (set of 2), $356
Swap out authentic leather for vegan leather and you'll get the same look for so much less.
The White Hall Platform Bed is one of RH's more modern pieces, but this silhouette would work perfectly with pretty much any decor style.
RH Version: Restoration Hardware Bardot Burl Desk, $3,995
Look for less: Christiane Lemieux Armand Burl Wood Desk, $1,250
This striking desk looks like a family heirloom that's been passed down from generation to generation.
Look for less: AllModern Gavrilovic Upholstered Armchair, $1,600
While still pricey, this channel leather chair is less than half the price of Restoration's.
RH Version: Restoration Hardware Soren Leather Chair, $3,095
Look for less: Soho Home Sagrada Chair, $905
Keep it sleek with this buckle-detail, sling chair in rich brown leather.
Look for less: Birch Lane Lionel Horse Statue on Stand, $92
If giving up the legs saves us $2,000, we'll happily do so.
Look for less: Pottery Barn Windham Alabaster Lamp With Shade, $299
Pottery Barn is an excellent shopping destination if you love the look of Restoration Hardware.
Look for less: Arhaus Lonelle Coffee Table, $1,999
We may even prefer Arhaus's version for $10,000 less.
Look for less: Lulu & Georgia Kora Accent Chair, $1,899
Compliments will never stop flowing with this neutral yet statement-making armchair.
Look for less: Lorena Canals Woolable Shuka Rug (6'7"x9'10"), $995
A larger rug for half the price? Sold.