12 Restoration Hardware Lookalikes for a Sliver of the Price

Restoration Hardware: We all know it, we all love it, and we're all slightly shocked by the prices. And truth be told, the retailer knows a thing or two about simple, traditional pieces of furniture. The top-tier quality and timeless nature of the product cannot be argued, and it really is a great investment if it's feasible for you. But the price point certainly isn't in everyone's budget, which is why we scoured the internet high and low for the most spot-on looks-for-less.

To note, it really wouldn't be fair to classify these pieces as dupes, since most of Restoration Hardware's styles are classics and not necessarily unique to the brand. But they definitely will give you that polished and sophisticated RH look for a fraction of the price. From the iconic Cloud Couch to luxe alabaster table lamps, here are the most on-point budget-friendly versions of some of Restoration Hardware's most popular styles.

Starting off with a cult classic, this sofa is beloved for its lived-in look and ultra-comfy cushions.

Here's an incredibly similar sectional for less than a quarter of the price.

This dining table is also one of West Elm's best-selling products and a personal favorite of ours over here at Hunker.

Swap out authentic leather for vegan leather and you'll get the same look for so much less.

The White Hall Platform Bed is one of RH's more modern pieces, but this silhouette would work perfectly with pretty much any decor style.

This striking desk looks like a family heirloom that's been passed down from generation to generation.

While still pricey, this channel leather chair is less than half the price of Restoration's.

Keep it sleek with this buckle-detail, sling chair in rich brown leather.

If giving up the legs saves us $2,000, we'll happily do so.

Pottery Barn is an excellent shopping destination if you love the look of Restoration Hardware.

We may even prefer Arhaus's version for $10,000 less.

Compliments will never stop flowing with this neutral yet statement-making armchair.

A larger rug for half the price? Sold.