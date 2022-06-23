30 Leather Accent Chairs for a Timeless Addition to Your Home

By Erin Lassner June 23, 2022
See More Photos

Leather furniture is the perfect example of a worthwhile investment. Between its durability, timelessness, and ability to age beautifully, it really does check all the boxes. And if you're not quite ready to commit to a leather sofa — whether that be for aesthetic or cost purposes — a leather accent chair is the perfect alternative. We've broken this large category into 10 distinct styles, ranging from chesterfield and channel chairs to butterfly and sling styles. Keep scrolling for 30 obsession-worthy leather chairs.

Scandinavian Leather Chairs

Streamlined and minimalist, Scandinavian leather chairs are equal parts modern and warm.

1. Gus* Modern Baltic Top Grain Leather Armchair, $2,332

See More Photos

Elegant, compact, and top-tier quality, this armchair is absolutely classic.

2. AllModern Bellis Upholstered Armchair, $1,450-$1,600

See More Photos

This Scandi-midcentury combo is crafted from solid ash wood and genuine leather that'll perfectly weather over time.

3. Castlery Desmond Leather Armchair, $949

See More Photos

The brass-tipped solid wood legs add a little extra something-something to this sophisticated caramel leather armchair.

Midcentury Modern Leather Chairs

Bring an iconic piece of furniture into your home that'll truly double as a piece of art.

4. Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman In Black All Grain Leather, $7,495

See More Photos

You simply can't go wrong by investing in an authentic Eames Chair.

5. Corrigan Studio Dajiana Top Grain Leather Swivel Lounge Chair and Ottoman, $1,099.99

See More Photos

Get the look for less with this Eames Chair replica from Wayfair.

6. Burrow Vesper Wood & Leather Lounge Chair, $995

See More Photos

This molded plywood lounge chair combines sleek lines and ergonomic comfort.

7. Marcel Breur Wassily Chair, $1,250

See More Photos

Lean into your unique side with this high-quality reproduction of Marcel Breuer's Wassily Chair. Score it in either stark white or deep black.

Square-Shaped Leather Chairs

The intersection of structure and comfort.

8. West Elm Anton Leather Chair, $1,599-$1,649

See More Photos

This modern addition to your living room combines stark lines with plush upholstery.

9. Albany Park Park Armchair, $895

See More Photos

We are always here for a splayed legs moment.

10. Anthropologie Gilmour Leather Chair, starting at $1,358.40

See More Photos

This light brown beauty from Anthro certainly doesn't skimp on leather.

Chesterfield Leather Chairs

Make any room feel like a lived-in library with the addition of a chesterfield chair.

11. Restoration Hardware Kensington Leather Chair, starting at $2,771

See More Photos

Restoration Hardware knows a thing or two about a classic leather armchair. You will have this piece for years and years to come.

12. Birch Lane Adelbert Tufted Chesterfield Chair, $1,867

See More Photos

Choose from gray, white, camel, dune, and dark brown upholstery.

Woven Leather Chairs

Opt for minimalism with a little something special. Since woven chairs use less leather, you can often find them at a friendlier price point.

13. AllModern Kenan Upholstered Armchair, $1,020

See More Photos

This armchair draws on midcentury Scandinavian interpretations of the lightweight and portable military campaign chairs of the early 20th century. Plus, the nailhead trim adds some slightly rugged detailing.

14. Pottery Barn Shay Woven Leather Accent Chair, $599

See More Photos

This Pottery Barn bestseller comes in four neutral leather shades featuring beautiful color variations.

15. South Shore Balka Woven Leather Lounge Chair, $339.99

See More Photos

This deal from Target seems almost too good to be true. Picture how beautiful a pair of these would look, separated by a vintage, wooden end table.

Leather Sling Chairs

Add a relaxed yet polished touch to your living space with the addition of a classic sling chair.

16. Joss & Main Calvin Upholstered Armchair, $1,359.99

See More Photos

The clean black metal frame blends beautifully with the rich chestnut brown leather and bleached ash wood-wrapped armrests.

17. Urban Home Romero Solid Wood Genuine Leather Armchair, $830

See More Photos

This stunner comes in both olive green and an equally striking dark green.

18. Lulu and Georgia Wrightwood Accent Armchair $1,199

See More Photos

The combination of a light wood frame and light leather upholstery evokes warmth and airiness.

19. The Citizenry San Rafael Safari Chair, $1,395

See More Photos

This is the ideal addition to your desert modern escape.

Buckle-Detailed Leather Chairs

20. Soho Home Sagrada Chair, $1,295

See More Photos

This sling chair features equestrian-inspired buckled straps at the back and base for a classic, heritage feel.

21. Anthropologie Havana Leather Chair, $1,498

See More Photos

If you weren't already sold on this quality piece from Anthro, it boasts a rare 5/5 stars from reviewers.

22. Burke Decor Taryn Chair, $1,999

See More Photos

This low-slung number may very well be the best reading chair to ever exist.

Leather Channel Chairs

Texture lovers, rejoice.

23. AllModern Gavrilovic Top Grain Leather Armchair, $1,590

See More Photos

Keep it neutral while still making a statement.

24. West Elm Angus Leather Slipper Chair, $649-$749

See More Photos

West Elm has blessed us with this affordable pick in eight shades of leather and either dark bronze or polished stainless steel legs.

25. Lulu and Georgia Huxley Leather Accent Chair, $1,799

See More Photos

It's no surprise Lulu and Georgia has crafted our dream blue leather chair.

Leather Butterfly Chairs

Conveniently fold them up for easy storage or transportation.

26. The Citizenry Palermo Tripolina Chair, $675

See More Photos

This thick 100% Argentinian vegetable-tanned polo saddle leather will age impeccably.

27. Union Rustic Alinea Genuine Leather Slipcovered Butterfly Chair, $304.99

See More Photos

Get the look for less with this textured leather accent chair.

28. Fashion N You by Horizon Interseas Genuine Leather Butterfly Chair, $209.99

See More Photos

Just when you thought the deal couldn't get any sweeter, Wayfair pulls through with a beautiful black leather chair for just over $200.

Leather Reclining Chairs

Relax in ultimate style with these low-slung leather chairs.

29. Hadler Accent Chair, $1,340

See More Photos

This vintage-inspired reclining chair is definitely a top pick from the list.

30. Restoration Hardware Cassel Leather Chair, starting at $1,871

See More Photos

Keep it modern and sleek with this sculptural number from Restoration Hardware.

