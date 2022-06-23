30 Leather Accent Chairs for a Timeless Addition to Your Home

Leather furniture is the perfect example of a worthwhile investment. Between its durability, timelessness, and ability to age beautifully, it really does check all the boxes. And if you're not quite ready to commit to a leather sofa — whether that be for aesthetic or cost purposes — a leather accent chair is the perfect alternative. We've broken this large category into 10 distinct styles, ranging from chesterfield and channel chairs to butterfly and sling styles. Keep scrolling for 30 obsession-worthy leather chairs.

Scandinavian Leather Chairs

Streamlined and minimalist, Scandinavian leather chairs are equal parts modern and warm.

Elegant, compact, and top-tier quality, this armchair is absolutely classic.

This Scandi-midcentury combo is crafted from solid ash wood and genuine leather that'll perfectly weather over time.

The brass-tipped solid wood legs add a little extra something-something to this sophisticated caramel leather armchair.

Midcentury Modern Leather Chairs

Bring an iconic piece of furniture into your home that'll truly double as a piece of art.

You simply can't go wrong by investing in an authentic Eames Chair.

Get the look for less with this Eames Chair replica from Wayfair.

This molded plywood lounge chair combines sleek lines and ergonomic comfort.

Lean into your unique side with this high-quality reproduction of Marcel Breuer's Wassily Chair. Score it in either stark white or deep black.

Square-Shaped Leather Chairs

The intersection of structure and comfort.

This modern addition to your living room combines stark lines with plush upholstery.

We are always here for a splayed legs moment.

This light brown beauty from Anthro certainly doesn't skimp on leather.

Chesterfield Leather Chairs

Make any room feel like a lived-in library with the addition of a chesterfield chair.

Restoration Hardware knows a thing or two about a classic leather armchair. You will have this piece for years and years to come.

Choose from gray, white, camel, dune, and dark brown upholstery.

Woven Leather Chairs

Opt for minimalism with a little something special. Since woven chairs use less leather, you can often find them at a friendlier price point.

This armchair draws on midcentury Scandinavian interpretations of the lightweight and portable military campaign chairs of the early 20th century. Plus, the nailhead trim adds some slightly rugged detailing.

This Pottery Barn bestseller comes in four neutral leather shades featuring beautiful color variations.

This deal from Target seems almost too good to be true. Picture how beautiful a pair of these would look, separated by a vintage, wooden end table.

Leather Sling Chairs

Add a relaxed yet polished touch to your living space with the addition of a classic sling chair.

The clean black metal frame blends beautifully with the rich chestnut brown leather and bleached ash wood-wrapped armrests.

This stunner comes in both olive green and an equally striking dark green.

The combination of a light wood frame and light leather upholstery evokes warmth and airiness.

This is the ideal addition to your desert modern escape.

Buckle-Detailed Leather Chairs

This sling chair features equestrian-inspired buckled straps at the back and base for a classic, heritage feel.

If you weren't already sold on this quality piece from Anthro, it boasts a rare 5/5 stars from reviewers.

This low-slung number may very well be the best reading chair to ever exist.

Leather Channel Chairs

Texture lovers, rejoice.

Keep it neutral while still making a statement.

West Elm has blessed us with this affordable pick in eight shades of leather and either dark bronze or polished stainless steel legs.

It's no surprise Lulu and Georgia has crafted our dream blue leather chair.

Leather Butterfly Chairs

Conveniently fold them up for easy storage or transportation.

This thick 100% Argentinian vegetable-tanned polo saddle leather will age impeccably.

Get the look for less with this textured leather accent chair.

Just when you thought the deal couldn't get any sweeter, Wayfair pulls through with a beautiful black leather chair for just over $200.

Leather Reclining Chairs

Relax in ultimate style with these low-slung leather chairs.

This vintage-inspired reclining chair is definitely a top pick from the list.

Keep it modern and sleek with this sculptural number from Restoration Hardware.