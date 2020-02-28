These Are the 10 Best Places to Shop for Desert Modern Furniture

Desert modern furniture is having a moment and it's not difficult to see why. Filled with warm earth tones, rich textiles, and nature-inspired prints and artwork, desert chic spaces are every bit as stylish as they are inviting.

We did a little digging and uncovered some of the best places you can buy desert modern furniture online with ease. Whether you're looking for a leather dining chair or a terrazzo planter, here are 10 sites where you can score your own desert chic decor and furnishings.

1. Urban Outfitters

Consider Urban Outfitters your online shopping destination for all things desert-modern style. Along with chic macrame wall hangings and desert-themed art, the site supplies a solid assortment of budget-friendly desks, tables, and bed frames composed of all-natural materials.

2. The Citizenry

You can always count on The Citizenry for sleek, artisan-made desert modern furniture pieces. Along with an assortment of minimalist-inspired sling chairs, ottomans, and poufs, the eco-friendly retailer supplies all sorts of handcrafted tables, rugs, and stools constructed of sustainable materials, like Suar wood.

3. Lulu and Georgia

If you're searching for a place to secure sophisticated desert chic furniture and textiles, then look no further than Lulu and Georgia. The site is filled with rattan and cane sideboards, woven leather chairs, and artisan-made rugs that will upgrade your home's ambiance.

4. West Elm

West Elm is a treasure trove of sophisticated desert modern furniture. In addition to supplying a slew of landscape-inspired throw pillows, the site offers several desert chic-friendly tables, dressers, and consoles composed of salvaged wood.

5. Etsy

Dreaming of a room dressed in desert chic decor that feels a little more one of a kind? Head over to Etsy to access a quirky selection of desert modern furniture, wall decor, and textiles — often made by small-batch artisans — that will feel 100% original.

6. Target

Leave it to Target to provide a slew of desert chic decor items you can purchase online with the click of a key. The superstore's website offers a ton of cool desert modern furniture and accessories — think leather dining chairs and earthy textiles — that won't drain your bank account.

7. MINNA

MINNA works with artisans in Mexico, Guatemala, & Uruguay to produce ethically made home goods and textiles, so it's no surprise they have a seriously superb selection of desert modern-style furniture for you to choose from. Come for the red clay dinnerware but stay for the dreamy hand-loomed rugs from Peru.

8. Anthropologie

Where better to shop for desert modern furniture than a site that's celebrated for its earthy aesthetic? Anthropologie supplies an array of artisanal quality desert chic decor and accessories, including leather bed frames and hand-drawn wall murals, that will instantly elevate any style of space.

9. One Kings Lane

Consider One Kings Lane your one-stop shop for upscale desert modern decor and furnishings. Not only does the site offer an assortment of designer-name linen sofas, woven cocktail tables, and teak wood club chairs, they provide plenty of gorgeous vases made from natural materials, like terra cotta.

10. Wayfair

If you're a fan of affordable desert modern furnishings, then we found the site for you. Wayfair is brimming with plush medallion-printed cushions, beautifully braided rugs, and unfinished wood furniture pieces that won't break your bank account.