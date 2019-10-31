Here Are the 10 Best Places to Shop for Playroom Furniture

A well-decorated playroom should be safe for your kids to play in and inspiring. That's why it pays to know where to shop for engaging (and child-safe) play-space essentials.

Luckily, there are plenty of places to source fun and functional playroom furnishings online. From padded floor mats to toy storage solutions, we rounded up the 10 best places to shop for playroom essentials — right from the comfort of your own computer.

If you're a fan of artisanal playroom furniture and accessories, then we have the shop for you. Maisonette offers a carefully curated collection of design-savvy activity rugs, play kitchens, coloring books, and more — that are every bit as attractive in a playroom as they are practical.

Formerly known as The Land of Nod, Crate & Kids is your one-stop shop for modern and whimsical playroom furnishings. Along with durable floormats and pint-sized table sets, Crate & Kids supplies a slew of adorable (and educational) games and toys, including a solar system-inspired wooden baby gym.

If you thought Wayfair was only for grownup furniture, then it's time to think again. Not only does the supersite offer a sleek assortment of playroom furnishings — kid-sized bakery stand, anyone? — but you'll also find lots of educational décor items, including a map of the United States rug and more.

You can always count on Target for stylish and affordable playroom furniture. In addition to chic toy storage bins and tiny activity tables, Tar-jay has just about any toy, board game, art supply, or craft you can imagine — so you can outfit your entire playroom in one fell swoop (for cheap).

Originally a blog called Design Life Kids, DLK supplies high-quality playroom furniture that design-loving parents will love. Whether it's a minimalist toy cart or a midcentury modern dollhouse you're looking for, this beautifully curated site has you covered.

Leave it to Amazon to have an endless array of playroom furniture and décor that you can order with one click. From magnetic art easels to kid-sized lounge seating and beyond, you can always depend on Amazon to have everything you need for your playroom delivered straight to your front door — often in two days or less.

If you're searching for customized playroom furniture sans the hefty price tag, then look no further than Pottery Barn Kids. In addition to supplying a variety of sophisticated child-sized playroom furniture — think faux fur animal-shaped bean bags and arts-and-crafts tables with storage — many of the site's offerings are monogrammable and made-to-order, so you can score customized items without depleting your bank account.

Where better to shop for playroom décor than a site devoted solely to preschool and elementary school furniture and supplies? School Outfitters has everything from stackable kids' chairs to classroom-style storage cubbies and loads of padded indoor gym equipment, too.

Dreaming of a contemporary playroom with lots of modern furniture and décor? YLiving offers a thoughtful collection of iconic designs in child-friendly sizes, including a petite Philippe Starck Ghost Chair, as well as artful furniture pieces, like rabbit-inspired play chairs and more.

You can count on IKEA to have a solid selection of stylish and inexpensive furniture for a playroom. Come for affordable toy storage benches and child-sized tables, but stay for the cute and low-priced art and craft supplies.