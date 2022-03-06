7 Kids' Desks on Amazon That Foster the Perfect Learning Environment

By Erin Lassner March 6, 2022
Whether it's a homework spot, arts and crafts station, or just a workspace that feels like their own, a children's desk is a must-have for your little ones. These workstations are both compact and have the appropriate height for children's comfort. Plus, there are options ranging from storage desks to two-person stations to height-adjustable ones that grow as they grow. And the best part? They all come with accompanying chairs so you don't have to worry about making sure you find a match. Keep scrolling for our top seven picks from Amazon, appropriate for children ages 3-12.

Best for Storage

From its collection of cubbies to its sweet corkboard, Guidecraft's workstation has every need accounted for. Plus, the set is offered in a variety of neutral and vibrant colors. An organized workspace is a happy workspace

AMAZON

Guidecraft Children’s Media Desk and Chair Set

$239.95

This may very well be our favorite desk overall. Between the hutch with shelves and a corkboard, a variety of colors to choose from, easy assembly, and design-forward build, this workstation is pretty hard to beat. It's made for kids ages 5-12.

Best for Two Children

Ideal for children three years and older, this table is compact yet still perfect for two little ones. It comes with a set of stools that can easily be stored beneath the table, and features pine wood construction that's both sturdy and attractive.

AMAZON

Elk and Friends Kids/Toddler Multi Activity Table with Two Chairs

$149.99

If you have two young kiddos or are constantly hosting playdates, this is the desk for you. It's ideal for arts and crafts with its roomy storage shelf and a removable paper roll. Prepare for hours of learning and fun. This workstation is intended for toddlers and children ages three and above.

Best Bang for Your Buck

Searching for a work station that grows with your child? Well, look no further. This handsome bamboo set is fully height adjustable. Plus, it boasts a timeless aesthetic and quality design.

AMAZON

UNICOO Bamboo Height Adjustable Kids Desk and Chair Set

$99.99

Between the eco-friendly bamboo, sharp design, ample storage, adjustable desk ​and​ chair height, and extremely low price point, this set really has it all. It's intended for children ages 3-10.

Best for Small Spaces

This children's desk set is crafted from high-quality engineered wood for optimal sturdiness and stability. The neutral white finish will look great in any room, plus the corner setup and bonus storage makes the most of your small space.

AMAZON

UTEX Wooden Kids Desk With Chair

$140.99

We are all about a space-saving solution, and this desk's design is exactly that. It features a reversible hutch, cable grommet, and scratch-resistant coating. It's intended for children three years and older.

Best for Minimalist Spaces

This desk looks so good that we seriously want it in our size. Between the light washed natural wood, angled legs, and plush fabric chair, this set will ensure your kid's bedroom looks effortlessly cool.

AMAZON

South Shore Sweedi Kids Table with Upholstered Chair

$144.28

South Shore makes one good-looking Scandinavian children's desk. The natural wood table combines with a button-tufted, padded chair for a look that's both sleek and comfortable. Just be sure to have an additional area for storing supplies. The brand doesn't specify the intended age, but one reviewer suggests it's best for children ages 6-11.

Best for Young Kids

Even with its simple design, this desk has everything your little one needs. The lift-top style provides tons of storage and the compact size fits perfectly in the smallest of spaces.

AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk & Chair

$97.99

It's no surprise Melissa & Doug makes the perfect starter desk for your little one. Intended for children ages 3-8, this lift-top desk is compact, affordable, and sold in three neutral stains — blonde, gray, and white.

Best for Ergonomic Comfort

This plastic and steel set is sturdy and durable. It features a large storage drawer, tilting surface, and comes with a three-year warranty. Plus, both the height of the desk and chair can be adjusted as your child grows.

AMAZON

VIVO Height Adjustable Children's Desk and Chair Set

$129.99

This sturdy desk was designed with ergonomics in mind. Between the height-adjustable table and chair as well as the tilt desktop, your child's comfort is the priority. No slouching here! There's also a pencil tray and storage drawer. This desk set is intended for children ages 3-10.

