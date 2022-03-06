7 Kids' Desks on Amazon That Foster the Perfect Learning Environment

Whether it's a homework spot, arts and crafts station, or just a workspace that feels like their own, a children's desk is a must-have for your little ones. These workstations are both compact and have the appropriate height for children's comfort. Plus, there are options ranging from storage desks to two-person stations to height-adjustable ones that grow as they grow. And the best part? They all come with accompanying chairs so you don't have to worry about making sure you find a match. Keep scrolling for our top seven picks from Amazon, appropriate for children ages 3-12.

Best for Storage

This may very well be our favorite desk overall. Between the hutch with shelves and a corkboard, a variety of colors to choose from, easy assembly, and design-forward build, this workstation is pretty hard to beat. It's made for kids ages 5-12.

Best for Two Children

If you have two young kiddos or are constantly hosting playdates, this is the desk for you. It's ideal for arts and crafts with its roomy storage shelf and a removable paper roll. Prepare for hours of learning and fun. This workstation is intended for toddlers and children ages three and above.

Best Bang for Your Buck

Between the eco-friendly bamboo, sharp design, ample storage, adjustable desk ​and​ chair height, and extremely low price point, this set really has it all. It's intended for children ages 3-10.

Best for Small Spaces

We are all about a space-saving solution, and this desk's design is exactly that. It features a reversible hutch, cable grommet, and scratch-resistant coating. It's intended for children three years and older.

Best for Minimalist Spaces

South Shore makes one good-looking Scandinavian children's desk. The natural wood table combines with a button-tufted, padded chair for a look that's both sleek and comfortable. Just be sure to have an additional area for storing supplies. The brand doesn't specify the intended age, but one reviewer suggests it's best for children ages 6-11.

Best for Young Kids

It's no surprise Melissa & Doug makes the perfect starter desk for your little one. Intended for children ages 3-8, this lift-top desk is compact, affordable, and sold in three neutral stains — blonde, gray, and white.

Best for Ergonomic Comfort

This sturdy desk was designed with ergonomics in mind. Between the height-adjustable table and chair as well as the tilt desktop, your child's comfort is the priority. No slouching here! There's also a pencil tray and storage drawer. This desk set is intended for children ages 3-10.