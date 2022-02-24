Clear the Clutter With These 7 Adorable Toy Chests From Amazon

Raise your hand if you're tired of the clutter. While we're always trying to find new and innovative ways to organize our stuff, sometimes classic storage solutions are the way to go. And what's more classic than a toy chest? Whether it doubles as a bench, ottoman, bookshelf, or its sole purpose is to hide the shockingly large amount of toys in the house, Amazon can hook you up. We've scoured this goldmine for our top picks that will bring a sense of peace to the otherwise chaos of parenting. Keep scrolling for seven of the best.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Vintage-Inspired

This spacious chest is a perfect choice if you love an antiqued look. It's sold in two colors — greige and rustic brown — both of which have equally weathered looks. The piece also includes attractive and practical metal carrying rings on both sides.

Best Collapsible Model

Don't want to commit to a spacious and heavy piece of wooden furniture? No worries — opt for this collapsible storage bin instead. Plus, the buffalo check will look great in your modern farmhouse home. It also has a removable divider if you'd prefer to have separate compartments within the larger box.

Best Splurge

It doesn't get much better than a piece of furniture handcrafted from solid wood. Available in nine different stains and three sizes, this beauty can be custom engraved for an added personal touch. Customization is the name of the game.

Best for Organization

Neatly combine toy and book storage with this white and wood-toned cutie. The easy-to-access bookshelf in front promotes daily reading while simultaneously keeping everything tidy.

Best Storage Ottoman

This multi-purpose product is an excellent modern addition to your home. The heather gray fabric upholstery, tufted detailing, and durable wood construction will seamlessly integrate into your living room, playroom, or child's bedroom.

Best Storage Bench

This sweet toy box doubles as a bench for extra seating. It's built for safety, style, and ultimate convenience. It's a true classic.

Best Overall

Store endless legos and stuffed animals in Melissa & Doug's beautifully, durably, and safely crafted chest. Select between four wood stains: blonde, espresso, gray, and white. This simple design will truly work in any space, with any decor style.