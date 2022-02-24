Clear the Clutter With These 7 Adorable Toy Chests From Amazon

By Erin Lassner February 24, 2022
Raise your hand if you're tired of the clutter. While we're always trying to find new and innovative ways to organize our stuff, sometimes classic storage solutions are the way to go. And what's more classic than a toy chest? Whether it doubles as a bench, ottoman, bookshelf, or its sole purpose is to hide the shockingly large amount of toys in the house, Amazon can hook you up. We've scoured this goldmine for our top picks that will bring a sense of peace to the otherwise chaos of parenting. Keep scrolling for seven of the best.

Best Vintage-Inspired

Coordinate this stunning industrial toy box with your rustic home. It features safety hinges to ensure the lid never shuts suddenly. Plus, it can totally double as an entryway shoe bench or bedside storage chest.

HOOBRO Retro Toy Box

$99.99

This spacious chest is a perfect choice if you love an antiqued look. It's sold in two colors — greige and rustic brown — both of which have equally weathered looks. The piece also includes attractive and practical metal carrying rings on both sides.

Best Collapsible Model

Simultaneously collapsible and heavy duty, this buffalo check chest is a stylish, functional, and affordable pick. It features a 100% polyester exterior that can easily be folded back up when not in use. Its classic pattern adds a little flair to an otherwise neutral space

Nest & Be Collapsible Storage Chest

$57.49

Don't want to commit to a spacious and heavy piece of wooden furniture? No worries — opt for this collapsible storage bin instead. Plus, the buffalo check will look great in your modern farmhouse home. It also has a removable divider if you'd prefer to have separate compartments within the larger box.

Best Splurge

Comprised of solid oak wood, this handmade toy chest is American-made, designed with anti-slam hinges, and is offered in a variety of stains and sizes. An investment piece like this will be enjoyed for years and years to come.

Hope Woodworking Handmade Wooden Toy Chest

$449.00

It doesn't get much better than a piece of furniture handcrafted from solid wood. Available in nine different stains and three sizes, this beauty can be custom engraved for an added personal touch. Customization is the name of the game.

Best for Organization

This affordable pick combines engineered wood and pine wood for a durable and cleverly crafted organizational piece. Between the rounded corners, smooth edges, and slow-closing lid, the brand definitely didn't compromise child safety.

UTEX Children Toy Box with Front Book Storage Area

$69.99

Neatly combine toy and book storage with this white and wood-toned cutie. The easy-to-access bookshelf in front promotes daily reading while simultaneously keeping everything tidy.

Best Storage Ottoman

Put a pause on solid wood and opt for this tufted fabric ottoman. It features a child-safety hinge and can be wiped with a damp cloth for easy cleanup. The dark rubberwood feet add stability and a little bit of contrast.

Amazon Basics Rectangular Storage Ottoman

$187.20

This multi-purpose product is an excellent modern addition to your home. The heather gray fabric upholstery, tufted detailing, and durable wood construction will seamlessly integrate into your living room, playroom, or child's bedroom.

Best Storage Bench

This box and bench duo is simply adorable. With its sturdy wood construction, safety hinge, rich stain, and elegant design, it's sure to fit in any spot you're hoping for a little extra storage and seating.

KidKraft Limited Edition Wooden Toy Box and Bench

$195.99

This sweet toy box doubles as a bench for extra seating. It's built for safety, style, and ultimate convenience. It's a true classic.

Best Overall

Melissa & Doug's toy chest features a safety-hinged lid, is easy to assemble, and is crafted from quality wood. Plus, it's affordable and made by one of the premier children's brands of the moment.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Toy Chest

$130.99

Store endless legos and stuffed animals in Melissa & Doug's beautifully, durably, and safely crafted chest. Select between four wood stains: blonde, espresso, gray, and white. This simple design will truly work in any space, with any decor style.

