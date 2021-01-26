11 Bookshelves for Small Spaces That Really Work — Avid Readers, Rejoice

All the bookworms in the house, say hey! Sure, a lot of us do our reading on tablets these days, but there's nothing quite like going old school and curling up with your favorite novels. The only downside is you need space to corral them, and finding an eye-catching display shelf or shelving unit for a small room can be a challenge. Moreover, if you live in a studio apartment or share your space with a busy household, making room for tomes is even harder.

No matter your style, we found 11 space-saving bookshelves that will fit all your favorite fiction, home decor, and collectibles. As an added bonus, they'll work in a variety of zones, from a kid's room to a family living space to a minimalist office.

Having a smaller space means you probably don't have built-ins, so you'll need to use every nook and cranny to keep things organized. Enter this corner shelf we found on Amazon. The perfect piece to keep your prized books on hand without adding any more bulk to an already tight space, this book storage solution is a win-win.

Try floating this nifty unit on a wall to ​literally​ elevate your style. The three deep cubbies and single long shelf can fit multiple books, magazines, or anything else you want to shelve.

When space is scarce, try some storage magic with these ultra-affordable open shelves; they appear to float in mid-air. Plus, these are sturdy enough for those bulky textbooks we just can't let go of and cool enough to create a style statement on any wall, even in an entryway.

Want to store your books with a little industrial style? This unit takes up minimal space but can fit plenty of your favorite volumes. We like it for the perfect pairing of wood with a metal frame, but you'll love it because it won't cramp your living room's style.

If your square footage is limited but your book collection is spacious, a narrow and tall solution like this unit from IKEA will be ideal. It comes in three different finishes to match any palette. And with six roomy shelves, it might just erase your need for a home library.

If you like to keep your reference books within reach or just want a unique way to display your current reads, this desktop space saver we spotted on Amazon is a winner. The stylish form will fit anywhere, and it's seriously big on function.

We love a small shelf. But there's something about the brass brackets and walnut finish on these West Elm planks that just feels extra. Hang them staggered or don't. Either way, they're perfect for all the novels you've read already or plan to peruse. Plus, they're just plain pretty.

Bring out your best book self with these cedar shelves from Etsy. Sure, they're seen here with children's books, which we love, but they'd easily work for adult hardcovers, too. The Scandi style will complement home offices, entryways, or living rooms.

This solid wood, five-shelf bookcase will complement modern room decor, and it features a smaller footprint. Check and check for any apartment or loft dweller. Plus, we love the leaning ladder look that gives you deeper shelves towards the bottom for big art books or a stereo.

This sleek unit will blend beautifully in both an industrial or midcentury modern space. Everything just works. We especially like a ladder bookcase secured to a wall, so it's sturdy enough to hold heavy hardcovers, while still being super slim.

Sometimes bookcases can just look blah. That's why we love this unit. These IKEA shelves would look lovely in a playroom or workspace, and they'll help you keep everything tidy.