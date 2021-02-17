9 Home and Lifestyle Books for Your Shelf This Black History Month (and All Year)

Image Credit: chefkwameonwuachi/Instagram See More Photos For Black History Month, we are highlighting the people and projects you should know about all year long.

You can never have too many books. If you're anything like us, accumulating more books is just as exciting as reading them. As with any good bookshelf, you'll want to have a variety of stories amongst your romantic, true crime, and historical fiction reads. Since it's Black History Month, we're highlighting a few of our favorite book finds from Black creators in the home and lifestyle spaces, whether that involves design, organization, or food.

While we're highlighting these staples by Black authors during a month dedicated to learning, these creators should garner support all year round. Their books are must-own creative works and you'll certainly want to lend them out to the people you love — just make sure to get them back.

Christopher Griffin began their plant parent journey just six years ago, but has since built a botanical empire with a following of 365,000 users. This Black and queer non-binary influencer currently has more than 200 plant children, so they created a guide for aspiring plant parents. While the book's main focus is greenery, Griffin incorporates meditation, mindfulness, playlists, and activities that will help you practice self-care through taking care of plants. They believe that while helping another form of life grow, you'll inevitably grow too.

You may have heard of AphroChic as a brand dedicated to exploring the crossing of modern design and culture across diverse groups, particularly within the Black community. The founders, husband and wife Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason, have compiled stories surrounding the homes and family histories of notable Black Americans. The book covers the diversity of interiors, stories surrounding community, and highlights some difficulties faced by Black homeowners. Most notably, it celebrates the pure delight of these homes and the people who live in them.

Paul Wellington has written a groundbreaking book that delves into the work of over 40 Black architects and their impression on the Black community. With Black architects only representing 2% of the profession in the United States, their stories are crucial in understanding the importance of diversity and inclusivity in not just the architecture world, but in every industry. The works highlighted in the book showcase the incredible projects designed by these icons and serve as inspiration for the architects of the future.

Professional organizer Nikki Boyd has crafted a guidebook to keeping your home decluttered and calm. Boyd takes you through each room in the home with tips on how to enhance them, while also offering advice about creating a welcoming environment with stunning interior photography throughout the pages. With such beautiful imagery and the passion that radiates from the organizer, you'll probably want to keep this one out on the coffee table for all your guests to see.

Kwame Onwuachi has crafted a gorgeous cookbook that highlights over 125 recipes that celebrate the diversity of food. The dishes have been passed down through Onwuachi's own family, encompassing regions from Nigeria to the Caribbean and the Bronx to the South. With a variety of appetizers, meals, and desserts, there's a concoction for all kinds of taste buds. Each recipe is woven in among Onwuachi's personal stories of travel, and the connection between food and culture, making for a beautiful tribute to cuisine around the world.

This magnificent book highlights conversations, stories, lessons, and research surrounding the Black experience in the realm of design. With traditional history focusing on a European lens, Black influence has been overlooked, but now with a hard push on creating systemic changes, this book aims to alter the narrative around design history.

‌Top Chef‌ star Gregory Gourdet has been a recent innovator in the conversation around healthy eating. His cookbook is composed of globally inspired dishes without gluten, dairy, soy, legumes, or grains. Gourdet did a kitchen refresh after becoming sober and honed in on nourishing himself with foods rich in nutrients without compromising flavor. He is now sharing his mouthwatering recipes with the world.

Jerrelle Guy has allowed food to shape her, using it as an outlet to escape from the weight of worldly issues. Food has been a way for Guy to connect, learn, and heal through the five senses, and she hopes to bring that feeling to audiences. Each recipe tells its own story, allowing the reader to really understand Guy beyond just her dishes.

This list wouldn't be complete without a little something from plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter. His most recent book explores the benefits of living with and tending to plant life, as they nurture both our physical and mental health. Carter explores interior design choices that coincide with greenery, softening the barrier between inside and outside. While this book doesn't hit the shelves until March 2023, copies are available for pre-order.

