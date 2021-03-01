12 Home and Design Books by Women to Add to Your Shelves

Image Credit: clairebingham_design/Instagram See More Photos For Women's History Month, we are highlighting the people and projects you should know about all year long.

To kick off Women's History Month, we're highlighting just a handful of books written by women in the home and design space, whether that relates to interiors, organization, or food. Women and their contributions are historically undervalued across the board, so we rounded up a few recent reads from trailblazers who are making waves in the industry.

These women all stem from different backgrounds and cultures, all while embodying unique skill sets that have made them true assets to an ever-evolving industry. While we're showcasing just a few of our favorites below, this is just a start to all that is out there, yet they still serve as a reminder that we should be celebrating these powerhouses all year long.

Designer and star of Magnolia Network's ‌The Established Home,‌ Jean Stoffer began her career as a part-time receptionist and built her business from the ground up. This book explores Stoffer's journey, but also provides expert tips on filling your home with beauty, offers practical ideas for melding work with family, and inspires readers to discover their own dreams.

Designer Anne Hepfer believes that a home is a direct reflection of the person who lives in it. In her recent book, she takes readers on a journey through interiors that bring about seven different emotions: happy, relaxed, energized, cozy, sexy, tranquil, and nostalgic. With inspiration drawn from traveling, music, food, fashion, and nature, Hepfer details her process of creating brilliant spaces that evoke a feeling.

Author Mihoko Iida takes readers through the art of residential Japanese interiors, showcasing the wide range of design among 28 different homes throughout Japan. The book highlights urban apartments, mountain homes, and beach houses that embody everything from minimalism to functionality and history. Iida exhibits the idea of incorporating the natural world into the home and focuses on the constantly evolving facets of Japanese interior design.

Author and interior designer Caren Rideau shares the process for her creative interiors from colorful kitchens and functional designs in her debut book. Full of recipes inspired by her Mexican and Louisiana Creole roots, wine-storage solutions influenced by the vineyard she runs with her partner Andrés Ibarra, and sources for her designs, you can feel the warmth from Rideau right through the pages. This is perfect for anyone looking to up their hosting game or considering adding some extra familial touches to their space.

Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer, co-founders of the online magazine Sight Unseen‌,‌ have compiled their expertise in order to guide both collectors and design lovers in having a more intentional and thoughtful mindset when it comes to acquiring objects. The two offer insight on maximizing the visual impact of your home despite any spatial or budgetary limitations.

Pie can take on many forms: apple pie, quiche, and tarts, among others. Chef Maya-Camille Broussard has assembled a collection of over 85 recipes for both sweet and savory pies, while also sharing the stories of champions fighting for social justice — plus how they have inspired her recipes. You can even find the notes for her famous Salted Caramel Peach Pie and Brandied Banana Butterscotch Pie, so you can concoct the treats right in your own kitchen.

This list would not be complete without the mention of professional organizer Marie Kondo's latest addition to bookshelves everywhere. In this work, Kondo encourages readers to take a more personal approach to designing their environments and features over 100 photographs to inspire readers to create more enjoyable lives. Kondo hones in on the concept of "kurashi," translating to "way of life" in Japanese. By focusing not on what to dispose of, but what you own that sparks joy, kurashi goes the extra mile by asking readers to remind themselves what matters most.

You may remember Ariel Fox as a winner of Gordon Ramsay's ‌Hell's Kitchen,‌ but she can now add author to her resume. The chef has compiled 110 recipes into a cookbook that puts a healthier spin on Latin and Caribbean cuisine. Fox also offers tips on how to maximize your pantry, simplify recipes, and adjust dishes to match any diet.

Award-winning chef Anita Jaisinghani spotlights delicious and healthy Indian food — plus, how easy these dishes can be to create on your own. After growing up in Gujarat, India, Jaisinghani learned that foods are seasonal, color is celebrated, and spices are intended to enhance an already delicious meal, not overpower it. Both Indian food lovers and those who are new to the cuisine will be delighted by the flavors.

Author Emily Henderson has teamed up with writer and editor Jessica Cumberbatch Anderson for this book that embodies the risk-taking ideals of Henderson when it comes to designing a space. Henderson takes you through her entire process from choosing paint colors to arranging furniture, through bold photographs and colorful illustrations. Once you're done reading, you'll know exactly how to make your dream home a reality.

This stunning book by Claire Bingham offers an exclusive look into 20 homes of the most interesting collectors and the stories behind their collections. As humans have historically always gathered pieces from nature like feathers, rocks, and flowers, these connoisseurs have used their mementos to build careers for themselves. If you were looking for a new lens to celebrate the natural world that surrounds us, this one is for you.

Delicious food is essential to any Juneteenth gathering. Food writer and cookbook author Nicole A. Taylor combines traditional African American flavors with more modern dishes, creating culinary masterpieces. The book contains over 75 recipes including drinks, main courses, and mouthwatering dessert — Roasted Nectarine Sundae, anyone? Taylor additionally offers resources for BIPOC-owned kitchen staples like jams and spices that will take these dishes to the next level.

