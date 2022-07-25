Image Credit: Robin Zachary See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"Styling your home can be that ongoing curation project where it's a reflection of who you are and the things you love," says Robin Zachary. "Your collections from family, from trips, and it shouldn't be static."

In this conversation, we talk about how people can unlock their inner stylist to create beautiful vignettes and spaces at home. After many years of working in magazines where Robin learned how to do prop styling on the job, she now does it as her full-time gig.

She encourages us to see our homes as ever-changing — and that using styling techniques can help us curate our spaces, establishing a world within our homes.

On the podcast she shares tips from the photo world on how we can style specific areas of our homes, including bookshelves, coffee tables, and the entryway table. She also has suggestions on where to find unique items for decor. For her, she loves the hunt.

Whether it's through teaching workshops via her website The Prop Styling Experience or through her upcoming book, "Styling Beyond Instagram: Take Your Prop Styling Skills From the Square to the Street" (to be released on August 30th), Robin is committed to creating beautiful moments and scenes.

You don't have to just be interested in a career in prop styling to enjoy this episode. If you love to create beauty just for the sake of beauty (and learning styling tips on how to do that, especially in your personal spaces), you'll love this episode.

Learn Robin's Expert Prop Styling Techniques to Decorate a Beautiful Home

Robin's four design principles she learned from the prop styling and photo world that we can all use to decorate and design our home.

In This Episode We Also Talk About

Understanding the hierarchy in how we arrange items in our home — and how to use the spaces around us.

How to use shapes for visual interest, and how to intersect objects when styling vignettes.

How to use levels and stacking techniques.

The items she loves to use when styling spaces, including flowers, magazines, and books. (Plus, she shares her favorite ways to use books for styling.)

How to organize and manage items we collect.

Why she loves mood boards — and how she teaches people ways to use mood boards. (Think mixed media.)

What brings her joy when she's at home.

The sweet thing she does every time she walks into a certain room in her home.

What "being home" means to her.

Learn More About Robin Zachary

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about prop stylist Robin Zachary, visit any of these places:

About the Podcast

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"​— ​not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

