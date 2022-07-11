Listen to the Podcast
"Our choices are reflected in our environment, so what's going on internally gets reflected in our environment," says Kate MacKinnon. "And Carl Jung said this about our homes, [that they] are a symbolic mirror of our internal emotions and unconscious wishes."
On the Being Home With Hunker podcast, feng shui expert Kate MacKinnon shares ways to use feng shui in our bedrooms to create the most supportive space for our health and wellbeing. She believes that bedroom is a place for rest, restoration, and intimacy — a sacred place where we can recharge. So, how we set it up is important.
In this conversation, Kate shares general feng shui ideas for the bedroom, including the ideal placement of the bed, the one color she does not recommend, ways to create a feeling of balance, and much more.
Kate also discusses specific ideas and cures around feng shui and fertility, stress, and power dynamics between parents and children – all related to the bedroom.
- How she defines feng shui.
- How we all have an inner feng shui, and whatever is going on within us is reflected in our environment.
- The transformation she sees when people have made the transition into who they really are through feng shui.
- Her thoughts on plants, bedside table items, digital products, televisions, and bathrooms connected to a bedroom.
- What brings Kate the most joy when working with feng shui.
- Something from her childhood home that she now continues in her own space.
If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about feng shui expert Kate MacKinnon, visit any of these places:
- Website: Kate-MacKinnon.com
- Instagram: @fengshuikate
- Pinterest: @FengShuiKate
Being Home With Hunker is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"— not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.
