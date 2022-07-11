Image Credit: Kate MacKinnon See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"Our choices are reflected in our environment, so what's going on internally gets reflected in our environment," says Kate MacKinnon. "And Carl Jung said this about our homes, [that they] are a symbolic mirror of our internal emotions and unconscious wishes."

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast, feng shui expert Kate MacKinnon shares ways to use feng shui in our bedrooms to create the most supportive space for our health and wellbeing. She believes that bedroom is a place for rest, restoration, and intimacy — a sacred place where we can recharge. So, how we set it up is important.

In this conversation, Kate shares general feng shui ideas for the bedroom, including the ideal placement of the bed, the one color she does ​not​ recommend, ways to create a feeling of balance, and much more.

Kate also discusses specific ideas and cures around feng shui and fertility, stress, and power dynamics between parents and children – all related to the bedroom.

In This Episode We Also Talk About

How she defines feng shui.

How we all have an inner feng shui, and whatever is going on within us is reflected in our environment.

The transformation she sees when people have made the transition into who they really are through feng shui.

Her thoughts on plants, bedside table items, digital products, televisions, and bathrooms connected to a bedroom.

What brings Kate the most joy when working with feng shui.

Something from her childhood home that she now continues in her own space.

