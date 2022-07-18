Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

Listen to the Podcast

About the Episode

"I think anybody can have an artful eye," says Trisha Sprouse. Anybody can create something, and so I don't think, you know, if you feel like you're not an artsy person that you need to feel held back at all. Anybody can DIY something."

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Trisha is a three-time Webby award-winning content creator, specializing in DIY and lifestyle content. She does everything from soup to nuts, including brainstorming ideas, creating the projects, photographing her step-by-step process, and video production.

Advertisement

Trisha is a self-taught DIYer. Through trial and error, she's figured things out. And she does it so well! I know firsthand because Trisha and I used to work together on the editorial team for a website called eHow. I remember when she was hired because she was already skilled in creating her own DIY content for her blog, so her experience and eye for making this type of content made her the perfect fit in helping to guide other creators. She has since moved on to being a full-time content creator, and luckily, we still get to collaborate with her on Hunker. I'm sure that you've seen many of her DIY projects if you follow Hunker or receive our weekly DIY in a Day newsletter. We link to some of her tutorials in this episode below, so keep scrolling!

Advertisement

In this conversation, Trisha shares such helpful advice for anyone who wants to begin DIYing, including a helpful tips for creators who want to get paid for producing DIY content for other publications and brands. She also shares her top five DIY tools, and we talk about IKEA hacks. You'll love hearing her top three things to do specifically when using IKEA products in DIY projects.

Advertisement

As you'll hear, while DIY was originally born from necessity for Trisha, she's realized that it's become cathartic for her to create something out of nothing. It's art, it's therapy, it's poetry.

DIY Projects Mentioned In This Article

Advertisement

In This Episode We Also Talk About

How she became interested in DIY and what laid the foundation for her passion for DIYing.

Mood boards and mockups — this helps her clarify her vision for projects and pitches.



Her favorite DIY projects, which includes a limestone bench, wavy bench, and gilded mirror.

Where she goes for inspiration when creating content.

Her home in Florida after moving from California.

How working from home and being a mom come together beautifully. (And how her kids like to get involved in her creations!)

The joy that she — and many other people — feel from doing DIYs (as opposed to buying it.)

The crystal salt cellar bowls that she incorporates from her childhood home into her home today.

What "being home" means to her.

Advertisement

Trisha's top five DIY tools everyone could benefit from having in their DIY toolbox.

Advertisement

Learn More About Trisha Sprouse

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about DIY expert Trisha Sprouse, visit any of these places:

Advertisement

About the Being Home With Hunker Podcast

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"​ — ​not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

​If you like what you hear, please rate and review the podcast, hit subscribe/follow, and share with a friend. When it comes to podcasts word of mouth is how most people will find the show. It really does help. Visit​ ​Hunker.com/podcast​ ​where you can find, follow, and listen to our show.​