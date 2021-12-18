A limestone bench may not be the kind of furniture you'd expect to find in someone's home — in a park, yes, but not indoors. But that's the kind of unexpected touch we love to see in interiors. The only problem with having a real stone bench in your home — aside from the cost — is that it's very heavy and would be difficult to move should you decide to use it elsewhere. Of course, we came up with a DIY workaround by creating a bench out of wood and coating it with hypertufa (aka our favorite faux limestone material). You may have already seen us use it here and here. For just about $100, you get the look of a real-deal limestone bench that's chef's kiss without the weight or expense.