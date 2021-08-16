Create Textured Wall Art Using This Secret Ingredient

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
Textured art is a trend we've had our eye on for a while. A scroll through Instagram or Pinterest will reveal that many top designers are incorporating it into their clients' homes. If you love the look, but not the high-end price tag associated with many of these pieces, we're sharing how you can easily make your own instead. The secret ingredient? Spackling. That's right — using this humble construction material, you can create a gorgeously bespoke piece of textured art for your home.
Things You'll Need
Canvas (or upcycle an old canvas)
Step 1
Scoop about a tablespoon of spackling onto the canvas.
Step 2
Use a putty knife to spread the spackling into a thin layer. You don't want it to be too thick; otherwise, it could crack and break off when it dries.
Step 3
To create raised texture, stipple the spackling with the tip of the putty knife.
Step 4
To create ridges and lines with movement, press and drag the putty knife through the spackling.
Step 5
Continue scooping, smoothing, and texturing the spackling until the entire canvas is covered. If you don't like a particular area of the design, simply smooth it out and re-texture it. Once you're happy with the design, allow the spackling to dry overnight.
Step 6
Once the spackling is dry, you can leave it as-is, or you can paint it. We opted to paint ours with an earthy taupe color. Allow the paint to dry.
Your new textured art is ready to hang (or lean)!
Trisha is a writer, video producer + maker with a knack for creating modern DIY content. When her hands aren't covered in paint, she's most likely holding a camera or power drill or both.