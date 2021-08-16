Create Textured Wall Art Using This Secret Ingredient

Textured art is a trend we've had our eye on for a while. A scroll through Instagram or Pinterest will reveal that many top designers are incorporating it into their clients' homes. If you love the look, but not the high-end price tag associated with many of these pieces, we're sharing how you can easily make your own instead. The secret ingredient? Spackling. That's right — using this humble construction material, you can create a gorgeously bespoke piece of textured art for your home.