Create a Wavy Vase Using This User-Friendly Material

Wavy decor is still very much making waves in the design world. And we sure can't get enough of it (just see here and here). So we decided to jazz up a plain vase by adding some fun curvy handles to it. All it took was some oven-bake clay and paint. We love how its playful shape adds a touch of whimsy to any space while also looking like a super high-end vessel. The icing on the cake is that we found this vase at a thrift store for $5 (three cheers for sustainability!), but you can also check the dollar store, too.