DIY Wavy Corkboard That's Totally On Trend (Free Template Included)

Stay ahead of the curve with this DIY bulletin board featuring the "it" shape of the design world. Wavy decor is still very much in, and we're swooning hard for the statement-making squiggly lines and earthy colors of this corkboard. It brings a whole new level of style to office organization, especially when paired with playful, trendy fruit shapes. Whether you're pinning memos, calendar reminders, or inspo pics to your bulletin boards, we promise your WFH view will be anything but boring.