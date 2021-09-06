DIY Cloud Headboard That’s Totally Dreamy

Bring a bit of fun and whimsy to bedtime with a cloud-shaped headboard. We took a full-sized kids' bed and gave it a luxe makeover by reupholstering it with bouclé fabric. With its signature nubby texture and plush feel, bouclé is an excellent (and super on-trend) choice for a headboard. Not only does it instantly transform a child's bed from cute to ultra-chic, it also offers a super cozy place to rest your head. Whether you're decorating your own room, a guest room, or updating a growing kid's room, this cloud headboard will guarantee they drift off to dreamland in style.