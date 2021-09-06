DIY Cloud Headboard That’s Totally Dreamy

By Trisha Sprouse September 6, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Bring a bit of fun and whimsy to bedtime with a cloud-shaped headboard. We took a full-sized kids' bed and gave it a luxe makeover by reupholstering it with bouclé fabric. With its signature nubby texture and plush feel, bouclé is an excellent (and super on-trend) choice for a headboard. Not only does it instantly transform a child's bed from cute to ultra-chic, it also offers a super cozy place to rest your head. Whether you're decorating your own room, a guest room, or updating a growing kid's room, this cloud headboard will guarantee they drift off to dreamland in style.

Advertisement

Things You'll Need

Here's how the headboard looked originally:

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Step 1

Cut off the existing fabric from the headboard using a utility knife or seam ripper, but be careful to leave the foam padding intact.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Step 2

Spray the entire surface of the foam with spray adhesive.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Step 3

Cover the foam with a layer of batting, pulling it taut and wrapping it around the edges. Trim off any excess batting.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Step 4

Drape a piece of bouclé fabric over the headboard (make sure it's large enough to cover the entire headboard), and staple it to the center back of the headboard.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Step 5

Continue pulling the fabric taut, and stapling it along the edges on the backside of the headboard.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Step 6

Whenever you get to any deep curves, cut a slit in the fabric and pull the sides apart for a tighter fit.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Step 7

Once you've stapled around all the edges of the headboard, trim off any excess fabric.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Now you're all set to attach your headboard to your bed and style it with dreamy accessories!

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Advertisement

Trisha Sprouse

Trisha Sprouse

Trisha is a writer, video producer + maker with a knack for creating modern DIY content. When her hands aren't covered in paint, she's most likely holding a camera or power drill or both.

Connect on LinkedIn
View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy