We Created an “Antique” Mirror Using an IKEA Frame

There's no denying that a great vintage mirror, especially one featuring layers of patina upon a gilded frame and glass speckled and fogged by years of oxidation, can add a certain level of grit and intrigue to your space that a new mirror simply can't. But, antique mirrors tend to carry a hefty price tag, and sometimes it's hard to find one that's just the right size for your space. Because we love a good IKEA hack, we figured out a way to make our own antique-inspired mirror using an inexpensive picture frame — and we have to say, it looks remarkably convincing. We chose the HIMMELSBY frame since we felt its beaded edge gave it more of a vintage vibe, but you can really use any frame size and style you like.