On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Alejandra Brady, a biophilic designer, feng shui expert, interior designer, and author. What is biophilic design, you might ask? Alejandra describes it as the modern feng shui. It's about bringing nature back into the manmade environment. She shares actionable tips on how to implement it within your home — no matter your budget or where you live. In this conversation, Alejandra also explains how these three modalities of interior design, feng shui, and biophilic design support each other in the world of home design and decor. She shares tips on how to amplify the wealth and career areas of our homes through this trifecta — and she has great ideas on how the items we use in these spaces can do double or triple duty, covering all the bases of these three modalities. Also, you'll want to hear what Alejandra ‌doesn't‌ recommend we keep in our career center; she shares ideas for beneficial crystals to place under our pillows or beds; plus, she tells us her top three favorite feng shui cures she uses wherever she goes.