Image Credit: Ariel Kaye Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we feature Ariel Kaye, founder of the bedding brand, Parachute. Learn about her philosophy for home design, plus see what three things Ariel is loving right now for optimal sleep. As a bedding expert, we think she has the inside scoop, don't you?

And Ariel's recommendation for when you get ​out​ of bed. (The robe is "the new blazer," says Ariel.)

Ariel Kaye is the founder of Parachute, a bedding brand that specializes in what's soft and cozy. Think: bedding, towels, robes, slippers, pillows, and blankets, as well as other home decor items.

Ariel believes that since our homes are our personal spaces, we should be aware of the things that ​we​ care about, and to not get so caught up in the dos and don'ts of design trends. She recommends that we think about the purpose of each room, and then design our home to support our lifestyle and what brings us joy.

On the Being Home with Hunker podcast, Ariel discusses why she decided to create Parachute. She talks about how her love for entertaining turned into a love for creating intentional spaces, and how small and accessible edits to our spaces can make things feel fresh.

In this episode we also talk about:

The importance of sleep hygiene and setting up a bedroom as a sanctuary.

Why she decided to create Parachute.

The difference she's seen in her customer's behaviors due to the pandemic.

How "the robe is the new blazer!"

Her deep love for home design and the blog she created around home design and decor "back in the day."

How she set up her own bedroom at home.

The space that she first prioritized when she moved into her new home.

How she makes time for herself with young kids at home and a booming business.

The part of her work that makes her happiest, where she feels the most passionate.

Her big overarching design philosophy.

