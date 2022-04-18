Image Credit: Haley Weidenbaum Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"No matter the size home you're in you can create this feeling just by surrounding yourself with furniture, and art, and paint, and window treatment that really speaks to this type of warm and cozy — and I haven't used this term yet on this podcast, but the hygge feeling," says Haley Weidenbaum.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Haley Weidenbaum, an interior designer and co-founder of Everhem, which provides customized window coverings direct to consumers.

In this conversation, Haley shares how she started Everhem with her husband, Adam, after an aha moment that led her to realize she wanted to put all her focus on designing for just one part of the home: window treatments. As she says, it's this part of the design process that's often an afterthought.

And though her focus is on her business, Haley says that interior design is still at her core — it's how she communicates and how she makes herself feel happy. Every few weeks, she says she likes to reorganize accessories and items in her home to freshen up the space.

Haley also shares how she's always had a deep interest in hotels — she was infatuated with them as a child — and how after college she worked in hotels, which led her into interior design, which then led to her into starting Everhem. Every stop on her career journey has unfolded into the next.

In this episode we also talk about:

Their work life/balance between Everhem and their family.

Her aha moment when she realized she was burnt out as an interior designer.

Why she decided to focus on window treatments and creating Everhem.

What's surprised her about working with her husband. (And what he loves about working with her.)

Her love for the colors green and pink together.

Why she's a believer in mixing high and low points in her home.

Her love for vintage furniture and finding out the stories of where items were found.

Why she finds pieces on her travel to bring back into her home.

The biggest generator that helped her to get clients as an interior designer.

She talks about the burnout she experienced as a designer.

How window treatments are often an afterthought in home design… and why and how they should be done correctly.

When designing a space, she asks herself (or a client), "How is this space going to be used down the road?"— because we should design in ways that can last.

How she is a big believer in mixing different styles and organizing.

She talks about how her home reflects her identity. (It's warm and welcoming — and if you listen to the conversation, you'll agree.)

Learn More About Haley Weidenbaum

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Haley Weidenbaum, visit any of these places:

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"​ — ​not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

