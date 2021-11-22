Being Home With Hunker Podcast: Featuring Nina Freudenberger, Interior Designer

Image Credit: Nina Freudenberger Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"If you just go with what you believe in and make your home the way you want it to, it will ​always​ be beautiful," says Nina Freudenberger. "Even if it's not my specific style or someone else's — it will be yours. That's so fascinating to me, right? I love that. Anyone that makes their own world is very interesting to me."

Nina Freudenberger is an interior designer, author, and founder of Freudenberger Design Studio.

In this episode we talk about:

How she was always a maker and found happiness in art.

How she "fell" into interior design after initially being on a path to be an architect.

Why she feels like she's well suited to being an interior designer.

Her curiosity in how people create their own worlds … and how that led to her writing books.

Advice she was given to being a successful interior designer.

Her German family and background.

The culture shock she felt moving from New York to California, and how she adjusted to a new style of West Coast living.

How her design style shifted after moving to California – which led to her writing her first book.

Her method for writing her books – and the work that goes into producing them. (And she shares info about her third coffee table book, which is currently in production.)

How she likes to figure things out as she goes and loves a challenge.

The importance of seeing a maker's hand in something and an authenticity in materials in her home.

How she would describe the "Nina Freudenberger" vibe and style.

Her rules around lighting (her nonnegotiable at home).

Her experience in designing two hotels in California, right down curating everything from the shampoo to the scents.

What "being home" means to her.

Learn More About Nina Freudenberger

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Nina Freudenberger, visit any of these places:

