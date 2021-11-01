Image Credit: Nicole Gibbons Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"At the end of the day, we don't like to dictate choices to customers and dictate trends," says Nicole Gibbons. "We believe your home should reflect you. And, if we told everybody to go out and paint their whole home a color every year, where's the uniqueness in that for the customer and their experience?"

Nicole is the founder of Clare Paint, a direct-to-consumer paint company that delivers designer-curated colors to their customers' doorsteps.

We take a deeper dive into Clare Paint, including how her company — and their paint colors — have changed due to the pandemic. We also learn about how Nicole's childhood home and family influences her design style and aesthetic, and how she and her company believe that "your home should reflect you"— not what other companies or people dictate to you.

In this episode we talk about:

What drew her to creating a company focused on paint.

The paint colors people are gravitating towards due to the pandemic.

Her aesthetic now compared to the home she grew up in, and how her mother and grandmother have inspired her design taste and style.

The nostalgic items that hold the most value for her.

Her favorite DIY projects and hacks she's done in the past.

How she got into the home design and decor space.

How Clare Paint chooses their paint colors: "Timeless over trend" is their motto. As she says, "We believe your home should reflect ​you​."

Why her company does not like to dictate trends to their customers.

Her love for color, even though she chooses neutral paint colors for her home.

The space she enjoys most in her home.

What being home means to her.

