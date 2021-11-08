Image Credit: Nicholas Scheppard and Jenson Titus Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"The beauty of being this sort of hybrid comedy-painting account is that we got to be very clear from the outset that we are clowns trying to figure it out and that if we make a mistake, it's sort of like, 'We're learning,'" says Nic Scheppard, one half of Very Gay Paint. "And I think people like to watch us learn as much as they like to watch something turn out perfect."

Nicholas Scheppard and Jenson Titus, founders of Very Gay Paint, are comedians and — as they call themselves — accidental muralists. Yes, it's not a combination you might imagine. But, it ​works​.

During the height of the pandemic, live performances were put on hold. So, the comedians, who are also a couple, were homebound and turned to painting their apartment to pass the time. Before they knew it, they had new skills as muralists, a new company, and a fast-growing social media presence that is a mix of their mural designs along with their laugh out loud videos and Instagram posts. Joy is what they are ultimately creating.

In this episode we talk about:

How they started Very Gay Paint in the middle of the pandemic.

Their background as performers (and not as visual artists!)

How trial and error is how they figured out their method to painting murals.

Their hybrid comedy-painting Instagram account that garnered over 94 thousand followers in a little over a year.

Their graphic minimalism, geometric painting styles.

How queerness is central to their brand.

New projects they are working on, including a book deal, rug designs, and a DIY paint kit.

How to draw or paint a perfect circle on your wall.

How they apply their clown skills to their design work.

Design and decor ideas that they've gleaned on the job that have brought into their own space.

How their home reflects their identities.

Small space design tips.

Learn More About Very Gay Paint

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Nic, Jenson, and Very Gay Paint, visit any of these places below.

Being Home With Hunker is a new podcast hosted by Laurie Gunning Grossman where we explore the idea of "home" — not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.

