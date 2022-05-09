Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"When you're a woman and you're manifesting, it's really interesting to use orange energy and orange frequency which resonates with the energy of the womb, because that's where we create."

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Walaa, a color therapist, author, and founder of Color-Ways. Walaa's work is dedicated to using color energy to help us understand ourselves better, and what we need to thrive and grow.

Through her one-on-on color code activation sessions, she helps people understand the vibration of color and their emotional connection to it, including how their subconscious relates to it. She shares that we can use color to our benefit: to understand ourselves better and create better environments for ourselves.

Advertisement

In addition to her one-on-one mentoring work, her background in interior design enables her to help people with their spaces as well.

As she says, our homes have a frequency that we're constantly conversing with — and colors help us know which parts of our homes need boosting to support our wellbeing and energy. She shows people how to use color frequencies to balance and release for them to have more space to bring in all the things they want.

Advertisement

In this episode we also talk about:

Growing up in Kuwait and why she made the move to Barcelona.

How everything has a color archetype (you can take a quiz on her website to find yours) — and when you bring your challenge color into your space, it brings the challenges to the forefront of your life.



How we're all born with a certain color frequency that holds our light aspect and the shadow aspect that represents the essence of who we are — and what we're here to be challenged with.

The dream her mother had for Walaa's career — and why Walaa decided to move in a different direction from her mother's dream.

Which colors we shouldn't have in certain rooms of our house.

How she sets up her own home — and the surprisingly color scheme she uses. And, how she changes the color frequency in her home.

Her routines and rituals that keep her grounded and connected.

What she brings into her home when she wants help with manifesting. (And which color she uses.)

And how she believes that our homes pick us.

Advertisement

Learn More About Walaa

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Walaa, visit any of these places:

Advertisement

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"​ — ​not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

​If you like what you hear, please rate and review the podcast, hit subscribe/follow, and share with a friend. When it comes to podcasts word of mouth is how most people will find the show. It really does help. Visit​ ​Hunker.com/podcast​ ​where you can find, follow, and listen to our show.​