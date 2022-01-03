Image Credit: Jill Wintersteen Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"You want to get very detailed, but not controlling," says Jill Wintersteen about ways to manifest a home. "You want to allow for a little serendipity and you always want to come back to feeling. How do you want to ​feel​ in your new home? How do you want your new home to ​make​ you feel? What are the key aspects here? What side is the light coming in from? You know, what kind of spaces do you want? What color counters do you see? But then also be open for a little bit of magic to come your way. And then also, be grateful for the home you already have. When we're grateful for what we have already it actually helps us attract what we want."

Jill Wintersteen is a spiritual teacher and the founder of Spirit Daughter, an astrology and wellness brand. Through Spirit Daughter, Jill offers a toolkit of helpful products such as Moon workbooks, crystals, a daily gratitude journal, manifestation cards, and more. She helps millions of people manifest their highest vision and set up spaces that support their energy.

As she says, we want to create spaces where we feel good, we feel safe, and we have guidance to create the lives we want.

In this episode we talk about:

The spark that inspired her to start Spirit Daughter.

How we're starting out 2022 in Capricorn Season and with the first new moon of the year, and how this can help us set up intentions for the new year.

Why setting our vibration first thing in the morning with a short gratitude practice can change our entire day.

The importance of having a meditation space.

What she likes to have by her side when she meditates.

Specific crystals that can help support us in our home (protection, abundance, prosperity)

How she manifested her home – and things people can do when then want to manifest a home or space for themselves.

Her "predictions" for 2022, including an emphasis on connecting with nature.

How she got into crystals and astrology at the age of 16.

Where people can start (items they can add) when they want to create good energy in their home.

Ways to set up an optimal area for our work spaces at home.

The importance of plants in our homes, and how where they are place matters. (Think: corners!)

The importance of why we should clear ourselves of energy before we enter our homes (and how).

Learn More About Jill Wintersteen and Spirit Daughter

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Jill Wintersteen and Spirit Daughter, visit any of these places:

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home" – not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

Visit​ ​Hunker.com/podcast​ ​where you can find, follow, and listen to our show.​