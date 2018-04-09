A Beginner's Guide to Crystals for Every Room in Your House

Crystals are crazy-gorgeous, and their powerful metaphysical properties can add a new layer to your home decor. There's no ​wrong​ way to decorate with crystals. There are some better ways, however, to make the most of them. We were lucky enough to receive expert guidance from Jill Wintersteen — spiritual teacher and the founder of Spirit Daughter, a massively popular astrology and wellness brand. From the bedroom to the entryway, she breaks down which crystals are beneficial for each space. If you've been interested in seeing what crystals might do for the energetic frequency of your home, this guide will get you started.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Crystal for the Bedroom: Amethyst

​Reason:​ "Amethyst helps calm the nervous system by bringing you the energy needed for peaceful sleep. It extends this energy into your dreams, encouraging messages and visions when you need them the most. Amethyst can also help with dream recall. If you're trying to remember your dreams, have a piece on your nightstand along with a dream journal to encourage your memory to retain important information that comes to you during the night."

Advertisement

Best Crystal for the Meditation Room or Space: Lemurian

​Reason:​ "Lemurian opens the bridge from your intuition to the infinite universal knowledge. It is an amazing stone to have near you when meditating, as it can call in information you need right now. It also enhances your connection with your inner knowledge, helping you recognize your soul's messages. Lemurian itself is said to contain ancient information in its ridges. This information can be unlocked when you are open to receiving it through a meditative state."

Advertisement

Best Crystal for the Dining Room: Rose Quartz

​Reason:​ "Rose Quartz is the stone of unconditional love. It can help open your heart and express its messages. The dining room is often where conversations are had around daily activities, feelings, and future plans. Rose quartz can open everyone's heart ... to encourage loving communication imbued with kindness and consideration for others."

Advertisement

Best Crystal for Children's Bedrooms: Celestite

​Reason:​ "Celestite inspires harmony and focus. It can help plant the seed of mindful behavior in those who are just learning how to direct their energy. Celestite also emits a calming frequency. It helps ground anyone around it by encouraging them to connect with their body, mind, and breath. It is also a wonderful sleeping aid, helping to create uninterrupted sleep throughout the night."

Advertisement

Best Crystal for the Entryway: Black Tourmaline

​Reason:​ "Black Tourmaline is a stone of protection. It creates a field that acts as a protective barrier between your home and the rest of the world. When placed just before the entryway to your home, it acts as a mirror for negative frequencies, reflecting them back to the outside world instead of letting them in. It also can help clear negative energy from anyone who walks past it, encouraging the people who enter your home to leave any negative part of their day behind them."

Advertisement

Best Crystal for the Office: Citrine

​Reason:​ "Citrine is the stone of happiness, abundance, and joy. It has the power to transform any negative vibrations into positive ones and never needs to be cleansed. It is also known as the merchant's stone as it helps anyone near it to manifest their greatest visions. Citrine can help you cultivate abundance in all forms throughout your life. This can include the abundance of time, wealth, happiness, love, or anything else that you need right now."

Advertisement

Best Crystal for the Kitchen: Quartz

​Reason:​ "Clear quartz creates positive vibrations and happiness. The kitchen is often the center of the home and is filled with laughter, conversations, and inspiring ideas. Clear quartz can help set the tone for everything done in the space, giving it a foundation of positivity and clarity. Clear quartz also helps filter out negative vibrations, helping anyone near it release their worries and instead focus on the good in their life. It is also an excellent stone to facilitate meditative activities like cooking, doing dishes, or even making your morning coffee. It brings a calming focus to the entire space."