The 5 Best Wellness Journals on Amazon to Jumpstart 2022

Everyone loves a fresh, new year. It's the perfect opportunity to set personal intentions, create new goals, and focus on bettering every aspect of our lives, from big picture themes to the day-to-day. And there's no better way to do so than with guided gratitude journals. Incorporating inspirational quotes, everyday exercises, writing prompts, and ways to reflect, these journals are tried-and-true self-improvement tools. With this in mind, here are our five favorite wellness journals to jumpstart 2022 with happiness, self-love, and gratitude.

Best Weekly Prompts

Dive into one new goal each week with this guided self-care notebook. Every goal will be accompanied by a writing prompt and off-the-page exercise to push your learning beyond the paper and into the real world. This journal provides ample room to write down all your deepest thoughts and reflections.

Most Fun

Designed as a three-ring binder, this journal allows you to rearrange sections in whichever order makes the most sense to you. Tear out perforated advice cards, place stickers all over the pages, and enjoy bonus activities intended for you and a friend. This notebook explores every category of wellness, from relaxation to fitness to career goals.

Most Straightforward

Set new intentions and enjoy a variety of thought-provoking prompts each week with this stunning planner from Poketo. Create a checklist for your everyday wellness plan and revisit prior goals to see how far you've come. The simple, fuss-free format is the perfect introduction to consistent self-reflection.

Best Memoir-Inspired Journal

Are you one of millions who's been completely moved by Glennon Doyle's ​New York Times​ bestseller ​Untamed​? Continue your journey with this beautiful journal full of wellness exercises, quotes, coloring pages, and more. Cheers to bettering ourselves with a little help from the brilliant Doyle along the way.

Best Daily Journal

The Five-Minute Journal is one of the most popular wellness journals on the market. Intended for morning and evening use, this gratitude notebook is a quick and meaningful way to reflect on the everyday. And since it's undated, there's no worries if you skip a day here and there. It's sold in six different colors and boasts a very special fabric hardcover.