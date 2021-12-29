The 5 Best Wellness Journals on Amazon to Jumpstart 2022

By Erin Lassner December 29, 2021
Everyone loves a fresh, new year. It's the perfect opportunity to set personal intentions, create new goals, and focus on bettering every aspect of our lives, from big picture themes to the day-to-day. And there's no better way to do so than with guided gratitude journals. Incorporating inspirational quotes, everyday exercises, writing prompts, and ways to reflect, these journals are tried-and-true self-improvement tools. With this in mind, here are our five favorite wellness journals to jumpstart 2022 with happiness, self-love, and gratitude.

Best Weekly Prompts

Dedicate the year to bettering yourself with this 52 prompt journal. Each week you'll focus on a new self-care goal through writing and real life exercises. This is a beautiful gift for yourself or someone you love.

AMAZON

Allison Task MS PCC A Year of Self-Care Journal

$13.49

Dive into one new goal each week with this guided self-care notebook. Every goal will be accompanied by a writing prompt and off-the-page exercise to push your learning beyond the paper and into the real world. This journal provides ample room to write down all your deepest thoughts and reflections.

Most Fun

This journal makes wellness all the more fun. With adorable graphics, stickers, and activities to complete solo and with friends, this interactive notebook is as informative as it is beautifully designed. Make use of the daily water intake chart, period tracker, emotional check-ins, and so much more.

AMAZON

Ban.do Undated Hardcover Wellness Journal

$29.95

Designed as a three-ring binder, this journal allows you to rearrange sections in whichever order makes the most sense to you. Tear out perforated advice cards, place stickers all over the pages, and enjoy bonus activities intended for you and a friend. This notebook explores every category of wellness, from relaxation to fitness to career goals.

Most Straightforward

Create a new set of intentions week after week and make specific wellness goals for each and every day. This simple format is the perfect introduction to self-reflection, and the beautiful cover and inspirational quotes surely don't hurt either.

AMAZON

Poketo Self Planner

$21.99

Set new intentions and enjoy a variety of thought-provoking prompts each week with this stunning planner from Poketo. Create a checklist for your everyday wellness plan and revisit prior goals to see how far you've come. The simple, fuss-free format is the perfect introduction to consistent self-reflection.

Best Memoir-Inspired Journal

Based on Glennon Doyle's bestselling memoir Untamed, this journal will help you truly live for yourself and stop constantly trying to please others. As you work your way through each activity, it's as if you're getting a one-on-one lesson from Doyle herself.

AMAZON

Glennon Doyle Get Untamed: The Journal

$12.98

Are you one of millions who's been completely moved by Glennon Doyle's ​New York Times​ bestseller ​Untamed​? Continue your journey with this beautiful journal full of wellness exercises, quotes, coloring pages, and more. Cheers to bettering ourselves with a little help from the brilliant Doyle along the way.

Best Daily Journal

The iconic Five-Minute Journal uses positive psychology to improve happiness one day at a time. Take a few minutes each morning and evening for daily affirmations, gratitude lists, and deep self-reflection. The notebook's simple and beautiful design will look perfect on your desk or bedside table.

AMAZON

Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal

$33.99

The Five-Minute Journal is one of the most popular wellness journals on the market. Intended for morning and evening use, this gratitude notebook is a quick and meaningful way to reflect on the everyday. And since it's undated, there's no worries if you skip a day here and there. It's sold in six different colors and boasts a very special fabric hardcover.

