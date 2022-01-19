5 Stylish and Practical Nightstands to Score on Amazon

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

The perfect nightstand is equal parts design-forward and practical. These small pieces of accent furniture — also known as bedside tables or end tables — can actually make a really big impact on the styling of your space. They bring together a bedroom, add either symmetry or asymmetry to your room, and support your overall design aesthetic. At the same time, it's crucial to ensure that the bedside table you choose fits all your needs — not too big, the appropriate height, and preferably with ample storage, especially if you're living in a small space. Select between one table, two identical ones on each side of the bed, or two unique yet coordinated models. The selection is pretty much endless, so to help you out we compiled our absolute favorites in five different decor styles. Oh, and they're all conveniently available on Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Industrial Nightstand

Stylish, space efficient, and affordable, this industrial nightstand checks all the boxes. Take advantage of the metal crate-inspired cubbies to stack books, electronics, and your precious knickknacks.

Best Farmhouse Nightstand

This table truly looks as if it was found at a vintage store or estate sale. The wood knots and light distressing combine with the cane-like mesh-panel for a unique farmhouse design.

Best Modern Nightstand

Minimalist, yet statement-making, this glass table is everything and more. Boasting 4.8/5 stars on Amazon and nearly 800 reviews, it appears we aren't the only ones obsessed with this mega-cool bedside table. Plus, it's not too common to use a glass table as a nightstand, so you'll be sure to stand out.

Best Midcentury Modern Nightstand

This iconic design combines everything we love about midcentury modern. Purchase it as a standalone piece, as a pair, or coordinate with other pieces from the Ensley collection, like the brand's gorgeous TV stand or coffee table.

Best Traditional Nightstand

This drawer nightstand looks like it's been in the family for years. Between the durable English dovetailed drawers, tarnish-free metal handles, and premium wood construction, this classic beauty is equal parts sophisticated and charming.