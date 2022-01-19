5 Stylish and Practical Nightstands to Score on Amazon

By Erin Lassner January 19, 2022
Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

The perfect nightstand is equal parts design-forward and practical. These small pieces of accent furniture — also known as bedside tables or end tables — can actually make a really big impact on the styling of your space. They bring together a bedroom, add either symmetry or asymmetry to your room, and support your overall design aesthetic. At the same time, it's crucial to ensure that the bedside table you choose fits all your needs — not too big, the appropriate height, and preferably with ample storage, especially if you're living in a small space. Select between one table, two identical ones on each side of the bed, or two unique yet coordinated models. The selection is pretty much endless, so to help you out we compiled our absolute favorites in five different decor styles. Oh, and they're all conveniently available on Amazon.

Best Industrial Nightstand

Add some industrial edge to your home with this multipurpose nightstand. While it's a welcome addition to any bedroom, this beauty can totally double as a sofa side table or kitchen storage shelf.

AMAZON

X-cosrack Industrial Retro Nightstand

$47.99

Stylish, space efficient, and affordable, this industrial nightstand checks all the boxes. Take advantage of the metal crate-inspired cubbies to stack books, electronics, and your precious knickknacks.

Best Farmhouse Nightstand

This stunner is an easy choice for modern farmhouse-inspired homes. The beautiful woven front and lightly distressed wood combine to create a piece that truly appears vintage. Plus, the nightstand arrives nearly assembled — just pop on the legs and it's good to go.

AMAZON

Cozayh Rustic Farmhouse Woven Front Nightstand

$149.99

This table truly looks as if it was found at a vintage store or estate sale. The wood knots and light distressing combine with the cane-like mesh-panel for a unique farmhouse design.

Best Modern Nightstand

Both elegant and modern, this bedside table is expertly crafted from durable, clear glass. It uniquely displays your current reads and can totally double as a living room or even outdoor piece.

AMAZON

Fenghua Glass Home S-Shaped Glass Nightstand

$169.00

Minimalist, yet statement-making, this glass table is everything and more. Boasting 4.8/5 stars on Amazon and nearly 800 reviews, it appears we aren't the only ones obsessed with this mega-cool bedside table. Plus, it's not too common to use a glass table as a nightstand, so you'll be sure to stand out.

Best Midcentury Modern Nightstand

From the slatted wood to the tapered legs, this nightstand absolutely screams midcentury modern. The hidden drawer is actually quite spacious and the piece as a whole is super easy to assemble.

AMAZON

Mopio Ensley Nightstand

$129.00

This iconic design combines everything we love about midcentury modern. Purchase it as a standalone piece, as a pair, or coordinate with other pieces from the Ensley collection, like the brand's gorgeous TV stand or coffee table.

Best Traditional Nightstand

Crafted from premium wood veneer and a solid wood frame, this classic piece is built to last. It arrives fully assembled and comes in nine different colors, ranging from cherry wood to silver champagne.

AMAZON

Glory Furniture Louis Phillipe Oak Nightstand

$187.73

This drawer nightstand looks like it's been in the family for years. Between the durable English dovetailed drawers, tarnish-free metal handles, and premium wood construction, this classic beauty is equal parts sophisticated and charming.

