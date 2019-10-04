10 Nightstands Under $100 That Will Pull Together Your Entire Bedroom

Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by nightstand shopping. (Yep, our hands are up too.) For some reason, this seemingly innocuous piece of furniture is the one thing we can't seem to commit to. With so much of the average human's life spent in bed, it seems absolutely necessary that a nightstand be both practical and stylish, sophisticated but not too fussy, memorable but not flashy enough to inhibit the main purpose of a bedroom (that is, sleep). Oh, and budget-friendly, on top of all that. It can feel like a herculean task to find a piece that ticks all the boxes, so we end up perching our reading glasses and coffee mugs on top of ever-shifting piles of magazines and even an errant piece of luggage until we find The One.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

All that ends now. We've rounded up 10 cute nightstands that fit the bill for your bedside space — without breaking the bank. Whether your style is traditional or Scandanavian, midcentury or minimalist, there's something on this list for you (and it'll cost you less than that fancy night cream you keep forgetting to put on before bed). Scroll on to see our favorite picks, and never knock over a water glass on your 2 a.m. trip to the bathroom ever again.

Advertisement

With its clean lines and midcentury appeal, this wood nightstand can fit into almost any room in the house. Use it as an end table in the living room or use it for its intended purpose as a chic piece of bedroom furniture.

Advertisement

A godsend for smaller spaces, this more traditional, Shaker-inspired style has a drawer for all of your bedside essentials and is finished in a versatile blue-grey shade that feels timeless.

Advertisement

Metal mesh lends an unexpectedly light and airy feel to this occasional table, which would pair just as nicely with a farmhouse-inspired space as with an industrial one.

Advertisement

For the boho set, Urban Outfitters' Wyatt nightstand in a mango wood finish brings an eclectic vibe to your bedside — and its unique silhouette looks Instagram-ready.

Advertisement

A leather pull tab pinch hits for a drawer pull, and that tiny detail is what knocks this black nightstand out of the park. The Björksnäs nightstand features a single drawer for whatever you want to keep out of sight and an open shelf on the bottom that lends an airy, barely-there feel to this adorable piece of furniture.

Advertisement

Solid wood dowel legs and neutral-toned steel come together to create a sleek midcentury profile that could benefit any room of the house — not just the bedroom — and looks like it cost double the price.

Advertisement

Beautiful in its simplicity, this modern nightstand also has plenty of retro vibes. With three generously sized drawers, there's ample storage space for anything and everything. The tabletop is equally accommodating for books, lamps, and every last piece of tech that needs an overnight parking spot.

This black two-drawer nightstand is finished with elegant gold accents for a midcentury modern vibe that's grown up and glamorous.

This two-drawer nightstand flawlessly takes your bedroom nightstand game to the next level (see what we did there?). A single drawer hides what you want to hide, and there are cutouts in the back to feed your cords, so you don't have to see those either.

If you're outfitting a guest room (or you're just really good at living without a junk drawer by your side), this cubby-style nightstand really makes a statement.