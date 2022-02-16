This Yoga Pillow Takes My Meditation Practice to the Next Level

Advertisement

What Makes Brentwood Home Yoga Pillows So Special?

Brentwood Home's oval meditation yoga cushion is a Zafu-style pillow, designed in a circular shape at 18 inches long, 13 inches wide, and 6 inches high, to elevate the hips and provide added comfort and support. It was created by Los Angeles yoga instructor Angela Kukhahn with natural and non-toxic materials, including an organic cotton cover with a convenient handle and wave-like pattern to pay homage to the surf and tide pools of California's Crystal Cove State Park. Inside, you'll find sustainable buckwheat fill that makes up most of the cushions 6.5-pound weight.

"The hulls are small and sturdy, so they are wonderfully supportive and breathable," a spokesperson for Brentwood Home tells Hunker. "When used as a fill, their size and odd shape allows the hulls to move around easily, adjusting to your body and providing support right where it's needed. And of course, they are natural, renewable, and biodegradable."

The buckwheat fill is removable and refillable, so you can easily adjust it based on your personal preference. However, I find that it already came at a perfect height and haven't made any changes yet, which is what the brand intended. "The pillow should arrive with just the right amount of support to allow the curves of your spine to fall into place for comfortable meditation sessions that won't strain your back," the Brentwood Home spokesperson said. "Of course, the ideal height may vary from person to person, which is why we've made it so easy to make micro-adjustments by adding or removing fill."

How Do You Use a Brentwood Yoga Pillow?

Whenever I meditate, I simply sit cross-legged on my meditation cushion and find that my posture immediately feels different from when I meditate on the floor or on my bed. Since my seat is higher, it puts less pressure on my joints and keeps my hips and knees pain-free, a nice change of pace especially from sitting at a desk for most of the day.

But according to Brentwood Home, there are even more ways you can use the pillow (aside from lounging, which I tend to do at times). You can use the oval meditation cushion in a kneeling position, half or quarter lotus pose, under your head in a child's pose, or under an arched back to relieve back pain and open up your breathing.

Is the Brentwood Home Meditation Yoga Cushion Worth It?

Whether you've been meditating for years or are just getting started, I definitely recommend getting this cushion from Brentwood Home. It's available in three colors — gray, pink, and blue — and has a replacement cover available, so it's built to last. Not only is it comfortable, but it's also currently on sale. From now through February 28, you can score 10% off the meditation pillow (along with mattresses and bases) with code ​SAVE10​.

