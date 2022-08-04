You Can Now Buy Wallpaper Based on Your Enneagram Number

Similar to a Myers-Briggs test or reading up on your zodiac sign, an enneagram personality test allows you to see just how you function in the world. If you haven't taken the test before, the exam asks a few questions about your personality and then will give you a number, along with a description about what your result means about who you are.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Chasing Paper, a brand that specializes in wall coverings, stick flooring, and art, has collaborated with Chicago-based artist Keeley Shaw to create a collection of wallpaper based on your enneagram type. All of the designs are available in both traditional and peel-and-stick wallpaper. The patterns are playful and are meant to reflect the personality of each number.

Advertisement

"Creating this enneagram collection with Chasing Paper has been a dream," said Keeley in a press release. "I love the enneagram because it helps us to understand the complexities of being a human and gives us the ability to connect on a deeper level. This collection is inspired by each of the unique nine types. I hope it makes people feel seen, and brings color and inspiration to many walls!"

Advertisement

You can read more about each of the nine prints below and shop the collection on the Chasing Paper website.

Number One: Bird's Eye View - Number ones are our overseers. Our visionaries with a bird's-eye view for unwavering good, they're steady and sure, always in pursuit of justice. Available in Blue, Grey, and Peach.

Number Two: In Bloom - Our nurturers, who hold us up and make us better by truly seeing us, they create beauty in connection and grow love in the palms of their hands wherever they go. Available in Black and White, and Multi.

Number Three: Green Plants - Number threes are our larger than life forces for growth - unmistakably beautiful and flourishing, an inspiration for us all to grow alongside them.

Number Four: Heartbeat - Our feelers, unafraid of brokenness, Number fours know the depths of humanness and create beauty because of it - growing flower gardens in darkened hearts.

Number Five: Typewriter - Number fives are our cerebrals, who ground us, who seek answers, who speak truth softly, and who aren't afraid to question everything.

Number Six: On the Vine - Our fiercely loyal, who surround us and hold us tight, are Number sixes. They seek stability on our behalf, whose roots eventually grow so deep that they learn to trust themselves.

Number Seven: Disco - Our whimsical and bright, reflecting their light on everyone they meet. Color and sparkle and everything illuminating, Number sevens teach us how to enjoy again.

Number Eight: Seaside - Our Number eight protectors are waves of equal parts love and action, intensity that creates change and carries their people to shore. Available in Blue and White.

Number Nine: Upside - Our peacekeepers - both vast and inviting - are a covering of comfort, a gentle presence that invites you to sit and wonder for a while. Available in Blue, Charcoal, and Peach.