The Best Home Decor Colors for Your Zodiac Sign

Image Credit: Tiffani Villafranca for Hunker See More Photos

In This Article Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Whether or not you subscribe to the principles of color psychology, it's hard to dispute that color has a direct effect on our feelings and energy. While some of us might feel invigorated surrounded by vibrant shades of red and orange, others feel depleted by brilliant shades and long for soft palettes in muted shades of green and blue. Now, more than ever, people are forgoing color trends in favor of decor schemes that resonate with their personalities. One way of channeling those preferences is with astrology.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"Color psychology, which is the concept of how certain colors affect human behavior, can be aligned [with] your astrological birth chart — a map of the sky at the time of your birth that details behaviors, desires, and traits amongst many other facets of your potential life trajectory. Your birth chart may even show a penchant for interior design!" says Alex Caiola, founder of High Priestess of Brooklyn.

Advertisement

"Your astrological Sun and Venus sign can offer a window into why you may gravitate toward certain decor styles or colors. Using astrology as a guiding light to interior design choices can be a fun and insightful way to follow your instincts and will result in an atmosphere [that's] uniquely you," Caiola adds.

Intrigued? Read on to discover what colors go best with your astrological sign Sun sign.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

​Power Color: Blue​

Advertisement

If you're partial to interiors with an individualistic or futuristic bent, there's a good chance your zodiac sign is Aquarius. And as an air sign, you're particularly drawn to colors that appear in the sky — such as blue, black, silver, and gold — so this one-of-a-kind living room, in all of its splendor, is right up your alley. The royal blue and yellow color scheme makes quite the statement, but you wouldn't want it any other way.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

​Power Color: Light Green​

Advertisement

As a sensitive water sign, Pisces can be overwhelmed by overly brilliant hues and need to layer plenty of neutrals into their spaces. This dining room by Elizabeth Roberts pairs hand-painted brown and light green botanical print wallpaper with forest green wall paneling and trim. It results in an overall calming scheme with a dose of whimsy.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

​Power Color: Red​

Advertisement

As an impassioned fire sign, Aries tend to be drawn to the color red. Individuals with this sign aren't afraid of taking risks and being a bit unconventional, so they wouldn't think twice about using bold colors that others might shy away from. For example, a bedroom like this — showcasing a striking red paisley wallpaper print with a navy blue door and an unlikely mix of patterned throw pillows (paisley and floral) — would appeal to their edgy side.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

​Power Color: Green​

Caiola let us in on a little-known secret: Tauruses are often well-versed in the culinary arts, and as a result, "they will want a state-of-the-art kitchen" where they can host loved ones. A cook space that reflects Taurus' desire for comfort and style is perfectly encapsulated by this approachable kitchen — it's sophisticated, practical, and rooted in earthy browns and shades of green, a favorite of grounded bulls.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

​Power Color: Yellow​

Geminis are quintessential multitaskers. Even with the duality of their effervescent personalities, they can't seem to accomplish everything on their to-do lists, which is why a multipurpose space would be ideal for them. For example, this serene bedroom includes a desk tucked into the corner — perfect for a vanity table or a quiet workstation. As an air sign, Geminis also enjoy bright open spaces with playful patterns and vibrant colors, like the sunny shade of yellow and refreshing light blue hue displayed here.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

​Power Color: Silver or Gray​

Cancer is partial to cooler, calming tones like lighter shades of gray and silver or blues and greens — perhaps because of the innate connection its symbol, the crab, has to the ocean. A welcoming living room complete with a gray sectional sofa and cream accent pillows makes a soothing refuge that would also appeal to their longing for security. Decorating with family heirlooms and unique vintage finds infuses telltale Cancer charm.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

​Power Color: Orange​

Leo's commanding personality requires a room with bold patterns and vibrant colors such as orange that can match their charismatic confidence. They can pull off maximalist, boho, or midcentury combinations with aplomb, so pairing orange tile around a fireplace with rich wood paneling and matching hardwood floors is a no-brainer for them. Layer in eye-catching sculptural pieces and unique artistic accents to complete a space that's fit for a Leo's bold preferences.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

​Power Color: Brown​

Virgo's motto could be "everything in its place and a place for everything." As quintessential perfectionists, Virgos relish order and have an eye for details. They also crave simplicity and a pared-down style that offers refuge from the chaos of the world. A living room with a monochrome color palette that boasts shades of brown, cream, and black is elegant but not ostentatious, perfect for Virgo's less-is-more approach to home decor. The piano and guitar are not just conversation pieces for Virgo. Caiola adds that Virgos "may want to display something they've mastered, like the guitar, on the walls."

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

​Power Color: Pink​

Natural-born designers, Libras understand design concepts, how to create a floor plan, and the power of color combinations. As a sign that craves symmetry, Libras are drawn to edited and balanced spaces like this elegant dining room by Angie Hranowsky. Taupe walls with matching trim and light-colored flooring temper the vibrant flowy window treatments in rosy shades of pink and coral, demonstrating Libra's affinity for warm colors and romantic prints.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

​Power Color: Black​

Scorpio's passionate side is often represented by reds, garnets, and crimson in homes, but they also have a penchant for other dark shades like black, navy, ochre, and rust. They're drawn to hidden, den-like spots and rooms with a mysterious quality, and they decorate them in ways that lure others in and entice them to stay. This handsome sitting room showcases an inky accent wall paired with a lustrous rose gold side table and a black and white hide rug.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

​Power Color: Purple​

Inspired by travel, Sagittarius favor an eclectic aesthetic inspired by far-flung locales. They love to surround themselves with books and relics from their travels as well as warm, rich hues. Their sense of wanderlust leads to exploring and a desire to be in the great outdoors. A room anchored by shades of green and purple, like this one, would make a Sag feel right at home. Here, a vibrant sofa offers a comfy place to sit and enjoy the picturesque greenery outside.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

​Power Color: Charcoal Gray​

With their notorious discipline and preference for quality, Capricorns are drawn to eye-catching materials, like the exposed beams and concrete flooring in this stunning home by Jessica Helgerson. As an earth sign, Capricorns favor deeper earth tones like shades of plum, brown, charcoal gray, and garnet, and forgo adornment in favor of practicality. A pared-down aesthetic with a premium on functionality resonates with goats (Capricorn's symbol); Caviola explains that "they value construction" — making a modern abode like this one particularly appealing.