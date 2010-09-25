15 Stunning Colors That Go With Orange

Poor orange. While endlessly uplifting, the vibrant color idea is underrated and underutilized in the world of interior design, with a reputation for being difficult to decorate with. But that's not always the case. The sunset-inspired hue can energize any space, and when paired with a complementary shade, the effect is unforgettable.

Advertisement

Nestled between the warm colors red and yellow, orange exhibits the highlights of each — the boldness of red with the energy of yellow. As a result, orange can suit a variety of design styles, from farmhouse to modern and everything in between. While orange pairs beautifully with blue, its complementary color, that's not the only hue that it goes with. Far from it, in fact. Imagine an autumnal palette with warm shades of burnt orange, olive green, pale yellow, and rich brown. Or go light and bright, pairing orange with white to show off its star quality. Alternatively, a romantic pairing of soft orange and lavender would also be quite stunning.

Video of the Day

Pale or vibrant, muted or saturated, in small doses or large, you can rest assured that the color orange will inevitably add a cheerful note to any space. Ready to add a bit of sunshine to your abode? Here are 15 of our favorite color combos.

15 Orange Color Combinations

1. Orange and Yellow

There's no way that anyone could feel blue in this orange living room, which is paired oh-so-beautifully with yellow. Using color (orange and yellow), texture (the velvety ottoman and furry rug), and height (the arching floor lamp), this sitting area by Dabito of Old Brand New checks off all the boxes of an interesting, upbeat space. If you're looking for an easy, inexpensive way to experiment with orange and yellow, play with an arrangement of pillows that incorporates both colors.

Advertisement

2. Orange and Pistachio Green

Sure, blue may be the official complement to orange according to color wheel purists. But this kitchen design proves that green colors work just as well, bringing out the pumpkin tones of the wall paint. The design doesn't go overboard though. Doses of white — in the sink, open shelving, and range hood — temper the vibrant palette, resulting in an elevated and eclectic culinary space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Orange and Aubergine

There's something royal about an orange and aubergine color scheme, especially when talking about rich shades like the ones spotted in this room designed by Mary Patton. With the walls, built-ins, and ceiling all coated in a decadent eggplant-colored paint, the space needed a pop of energy (oh hello, orange couch!). The rug and window treatments also flaunt the color orange, resulting in a wonderfully cohesive and cozy office.

Advertisement

4. Yellow-Orange, White, Wood

Despite what you may think, decorating with the color orange ​can​ be soothing. Simply veer towards a more subdued shade — like the apricot wall paint from Benjamin Moore showcased in this bathroom — and pair it with equally calming hues like crisp white and natural wood tones. Bring in texture with a jute or sisal rug, an antiqued mirror to add character, and not much else. Sometimes less is more, especially when you're working with such an adventurous color.

Advertisement

5. Orange, Lavender, and Pink

Feminine, fun, fearless: Those are just three of the words we'd use to describe a bold color scheme of orange, lavender, and fuchsia. Follow along with Annie Sloan's step-by-step tutorial to recreate this magical living room display. Or, simply bask in the knowledge that these bold and similar colors can actually live in harmony together — thanks primarily to the calming properties of the cool lilac shade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Orange and Navy Blue

There's a reason orange and blue go together so effortlessly: They are complementary colors. Here, Justina Blakeney anchored a living room with a navy blue shag rug, topped with a blue patterned coffee table and a showstopper of an orange sectional. Don't you just want to curl up on the couch under that orange throw blanket? (We do!) Blakeney honed in on the blue and orange love fest with accent pillows in all shapes and designs and open shelving stocked with books, plants in terra cotta pots, and various other treasures flaunting the same color palette.

Advertisement

7. Orange and Charcoal Gray

Leave it to interior designer and stylist extraordinaire Colin King to show us how to work a charcoal gray and burnt orange palette. In this drama-filled setup, a pair of area rugs layered on top of one another echo the warm color of the crackling fire, while the cool shade of the plaster walls and rustic stone hearth provide a neutral yet equally dramatic backdrop.

Advertisement

8. Burnt Orange and Pink

"When creating a tonal room (or outfit … or anything!), it's important to use contrasting shades," says Joy Cho of Oh Joy! In this orange room, she coordinated the dominant paint color with the velvet chair, then piled on accessories in various textures and shades of orange and pastel pink.The neutral beige rug grounds the room and adds texture, while the dark wood pieces and greenery inject contrast and richness. Woven together, the result is an inviting and interesting living room that we'd be happy to, well, live in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Orange, Black, and Aqua

Yes, we ​are​ telling you that you can pair orange with black, and (if done carefully) it won't look like Halloween decor gone awry. Take this enviable backyard patio by Dabito of Old Brand New, for example — here, a black wood plank screen is grounded with patterned aqua-colored tile while a serious dose of orange warms things up. Vibrant rugs are layered on top of one another, a sectional sofa is lined with throw pillows in various shades of burnt and bright orange, and potted plants punctuate the colorful outdoor space. Just imagine retreating to this delightful oasis with a cold drink after a long day at work.

10. Orange and Teal

For some serious midcentury modern vibes, opt for an orange with teal color pairing. The palette is equally retro and modern, making for a space that you won't get sick of any time soon. Take inspiration from this playroom styled by Jen of The Effortless Chic, which pairs a rich blue-green paint color with a patterned orange area rug, retro-inspired furniture and decor, and natural touches such as the snake plant in the corner and the woven pendant light. The floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard don't hurt either.

11. Orange and Gray

Not quite ready to dive headfirst into an orange room? That's understandable. However, if you're interested in trying out the daring color palette, follow the lead of this kitchen by Elms Interior Design and start out small with an orange-trimmed Roman shade tempered by cool white and gray surroundings. Then, as you become more comfortable with the vibrant shade, you can bring in accessories and small appliances that showcase your new favorite color.

Advertisement

12. Orange, White, and Black

In this nursery, the team over at Chango & Co. took a risk on a tangerine-colored fox wallpaper pattern (that paid off, clearly) and then toned it down with neutrals, such as black, white, and beige. If you're still unsure about the color orange, just stick to one standout item, like wallpaper, and ease into the rest of your design with classic pieces of home decor in neutral colors.

13. Orange and Mint Green

You've probably noticed that mint green has been trending lately, and with one look at this Bradford House Hotel guest room it's easy to see why. The velvet drapery, headboard, and baseboard all flaunt the refreshingly cool hue, while the rich orange leather club chairs add a welcome dose of warmth. But the fun doesn't stop there — the inviting scene is completed by a colorful rug and a round bolster pillow to boot.

14. Orange and Royal Blue

Cooking has never looked as fun as it does in the vibrant kitchen of this Barcelona apartment by Colombo and Serboli Architecture. The royal blue cabinets, with seamless integrated pulls, are the perfect complement to the peachy-orange colored ceiling beams. However, the rest of the surfaces — from the white ceiling and walls to the gray countertops and concrete floor — are kept neutral in order to temper the vibrant scheme.

15. Orange and Beige

Warm earthy color palettes are all the rage these days, and it doesn't get any better than this cozy bedroom. The summer-inspired scene — made up of a beige plaster finish accent wall, vibrant terra cotta bedding, and lush green foliage — beckons you to relax and unwind.

Colors That Go With Orange

Image Credit: Sanford Creative See More Photos

Hopefully, you're feeling a little more comfortable with your decision to decorate with the color orange. Just remember, whether you're looking for a subtle pop or you want to make a bold statement, there is an orange color palette that's just perfect for you and your home. The vibrant hue is surprisingly versatile and can go with a variety of different shades, but these are some of our favorites:

Yellow

Navy Blue

Mint Green

Pistachio Green

Pink

Aubergine

Lavender

Black

White

Gray

Teal

Aqua

Charcoal Gray

Beige

Royal Blue

Advertisement