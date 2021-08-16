16 Accent Wall Colors, Combinations, and Inspirations

Another trend that is back in a big way this year is accent walls. Incorporating an accent wall into your design scheme is easy to do yourself since you're only focusing on a single wall. Typically darker than the rest of the walls, an accent wall should be the room's main focus. Whether you decide to paint the whole wall or just a portion of it, make sure the other elements in the room coordinate with and balance the accent color you choose.

From the kitchen to the bedroom and every room in between, accent walls can change the entire vibe of your living space in just a few hours. Plus, they present unlimited opportunities to be creative with interior paint, decals, or wallpaper. Hungry for some inspiration? Here are 16 accent wall ideas that will get your wheels turning.

1. Dark Jade

Instantly add depth and a welcome dose of color to your living room with a few coats of jade green paint, like Dabito from Old Brand New did in his living room. You can follow his lead and layer the rest of the space with patterns, textures, and complementary colors. Or, if a bold feature wall is enough excitement for you, feel free to keep everything else neutral.

​Get the look:​ Behr Dark Jade

2. Mint Green

You can have an entirely new kitchen by simply changing a few things, and one of the quickest and easiest ways to do that is with a little wall paint. Try out a bright mint green color like the folks over at Sugar & Cloth for a fun transformation. The dark hardwood flooring helps ground the room despite all of the light walls and white cabinetry, but you could easily achieve the same look with a dark runner if you have light-colored floors.

​Get the look:​ Valspar Mint Whisper

3. Mauve

To achieve the ultimate bohemian bedroom, take a nod from Rebekah of @little_york_house and go for a blush mauve accent wall. The light wood headboard and minimalist nightstand let the wall be the star without taking over the entire design. Nail the effortlessly put-together vibe by going with neutral bedding in varying shades of white, tan, and brown to keep the room from feeling too fussy.

​Get the look:​ Behr Victorian Mauve

4. Mustard Yellow

Can't decide on a headboard for your bedroom? Go with an accent wall instead. We love the hexagon detailing that Liz of Franc & Eli used to add visual interest in her guest bedroom. And the rich, mustard yellow hue is the icing on the cake. The color is warm and inviting without feeling too dark or too ... well, yellow. Balance the vibrant color with other pieces of decor, such as accent pillows, throws, and plants.

​Get the look:​ Valspar Earthen Sienna

5. Forest Green

Recreate this bright green bedroom from Sarah over at Grace in My Space to turn your setup into a refuge you can't wait to wake up in every day. The entire room feels coordinated and put together thanks to the complementary painting above the bed and area rug on the floor. Take a page out of her design playbook and go for a board and batten look to add dimension. Add a couple of clear sconces for a chic final touch.

​Get the look:​ Magnolia Regal Leaf

6. Baby Blue

Your living room is the central hub of the home and should command attention. Try a show-stopping light blue wall, à la Dani from Dazy Den. The cool pastel hue feels perfectly balanced thanks to the warm wood furniture and flooring and royal blue accents.

​Get the look:​ Valspar Blue Mist

7. Charcoal Gray

Draw attention to the architectural features of your home, like the fireplace and built-ins spotted in this living room by Lucy from Craftberry Bush, by coating them in dark charcoal gray paint color. Resist the urge to fill your bookshelves completely though — giving your knick-knacks and books room to breathe — to keep them from feeling too heavy or cluttered. Say hello to your new favorite reading spot.

​Get the look:​ Behr Cracked Pepper

8. Deep Teal

There is something so inviting about the dark blue-green shade that Alex from Ave Styles chose to go with in her bedroom. The dramatic accent wall makes the perfect backdrop for her light and airy accessories, including sheer white drapery, a rattan headboard, and a woven hanging chair. Add a touch of glam with a modern gold chandelier for the perfect balance of chic and laid-back.

​Get the look:​ Dunn-Edwards Nocturnal Sea

9. Sky Blue

If an entire wall of color isn't your thing, then start small. Follow the lead of Meu Alugado and create an entryway with an intentionally placed arched accent in a muted shade of sky blue. The whimsical accent helps anchor the wall hook rack on the stark white wall. Pro tip: Try to keep your arch relatively the same height as the doorframe for beautifully balanced proportions.

​Get the look:​ PPG Blue Green Sea

10. Emerald Green

Don't forget about emerald green when trying to choose a color for your next accent wall. In this nursery, belonging to blogger Sarah Lagen, the bold color is dark enough to make an impact, yet subdued enough to be calming. Complete the look with home decor in varying shades of green — such as an area rug, artwork, and fresh greenery — to achieve the cohesive design you've been dreaming of.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Clover

11. Peachy Pink

Not all accent walls have to be dark and dramatic as evidenced by this dining room setup belonging to Ana of Modern House Vibes. Instead, keep your design light and bright by painting half of the wall in a barely-there shade of pink. The playful feature adds just the right amount of color to a mostly white space, especially when paired with lush green foliage and woven accents.

​Get the look:​ Behr Pink Elephant

12. Classic Black

Feeling brave? Consider a black accent wall like the one seen in this living room by Brio Interior Design. If your living area is open to the surrounding rooms, weave the dark color throughout each space with the help of throw pillows, an area rug, picture frames, and decorative knick-knacks. When paired with crisp white walls, warm wood finishes, and brass fixtures, the black accent wall feels chic and sophisticated.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black

13. Dreamy Gray

Can't decide between paint or patterned wallpaper for your accent wall? Follow in the footsteps of designer Jessica Davis and you can have the best of both worlds. This DIY option gives you the look of wallpaper by using neutral gray paint and a household sponge. A few hours is all it will take to give your space a unique upgrade.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Agreeable Gray

14. Terra Cotta

Showcase the unique architecture of your home with an accent wall. Sabine from Styled by Sabine has the right idea. She turned the slanted wall in her bedroom into a focal point by opting for a bright color choice. The terra cotta hue paired with boho home decor results in a free-spirited refuge that's perfect for reading a book or catching up on some zzz's.

​Get the look:​ Behr Terra Cotta Clay

15. Dark Cyan

Instead of trying to hide certain features in your dining area, highlight them like Molly Britt Designs did. She transformed a quaint kitchen nook with just a few coats of rich teal wall paint. A gallery wall made up of vintage oil paintings and the surrounding white brick give this small space just the right amount of contrast.

​Get the look:​ Magnolia Weekend

16. Navy Blue

Interior designer Shea McGee knows a thing or two about making an eye-catching statement, and this home office is a picture-perfect example. The all-white space gets a welcome pop of color thanks to a decadent (and very on-trend) navy blue accent wall. The adjacent wall of built-in open shelving filled with a curated assortment of decorative accents and the wood flooring complete the look and keep the workspace from feeling too cold.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Hale Navy