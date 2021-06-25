Trend Alert: This Paint Accent Is a Great DIY Project

Have some extra paint lying around and extra time on your hands? We're always a fan of embarking on a DIY project. If you don't love it, you can just paint over it, right? Whether you tackle a headboard design or a desk organizer, the paint project possibilities are seemingly endless.

We've got one shape that we especially think you should try: a scalloped edge. This rounded shape can add that last element your space needs, whether you use it in your kitchen or the nursery. If you're a fan of making an otherwise plain background really pop, it's time to get your tools out.

Here are some of our favorite uses of the scalloped edge paint accent to bring on the inspiration.

1. Shake up the look of your cabinets.

This vibrant kitchen by @soozidanson is proof that you can get playful in even the most unexpected spaces. The scalloped edge style makes it look like these upper cabinets were dipped in paint. It's a great way to play with two tones at once (and bonus points for the lower cabinets using a different hue!).

2. Add a sweet detail to a kid's room.

Paired with other cozy hues and a statement wall hanging, this wall really ties the room together. Bonus points if the bed frame echoes the same rounded shape of the paint job, like @overatno15 demonstrates here.

3. Turn a normal wall into an optical illusion.

There's a real sense of movement in this room thanks to a light blue hue with a scalloped edge that meets a darker paint color. A room divider completes this cozy corner dreamt up by @letsby.avenue.

4. Accentuate your wall art.

This wall in a kid's room by @heatherrosieolivehome makes a cute leopard print the focal point; the scalloped paint job highlights the framed piece and a minimal dresser. We especially love the way the color extends to the door frame.

5. Highlight your cozy fireplace.

Why have a plain fireplace exterior? Here, @the_colour_file shows us how a little scalloped edge in a contrasting color can liven things up.