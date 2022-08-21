This Genius Paint Hack Will Help You Get Perfectly Clean Lines

There's nothing worse than peeling back painter's tape, only to realize that the paint has bled through. After all, it can be frustrating to fix, not to mention time-consuming AF. But thanks to TikTok user @brandontgentry, we recently learned how to prevent this from happening in the first place.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In a video, @brandontgentry demonstrates the hack while painting a staircase molding. He applies painter's tape as usual, but tops off the seam with a bead (i.e., line) of caulk. Next, he uses his finger to smear the caulk along the seam, then applies the paint while the caulk is still wet.

As soon as he's done painting, he peels away the painter's tape to reveal a perfectly clean line. So easy!

Advertisement

"I just tried it when I was painting a room in my house; it worked great," commented a TikTok user. "Some professional painters will laugh, but I don't paint everyday." Another person said the technique works well if you're trying to paint a rounded corner. Good to know.

Advertisement

Needless to say, we'll definitely be pocketing this painting hack for future home renovations. For the full demonstration, check out @brandontgentry's TikTok video.

Other painting hacks:

When it comes to painting, tips and tricks can be actual gamechanger. Here are some of our favorite hacks we've covered in the past:

This trick for painting around glass is useful for doors and windows.

With nothing more than an old sock, you can paint stair spindles in minutes.

This paint pouring method will help you avoid messes and spills.

If you don't want to use painter's tape, try this seashell painting hack to cover tiny gaps.

Another tape-free option is to use a paint edge tool.

You can make textured walls by adding sand or joint compound to paint.

Happy painting!