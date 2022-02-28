This Paint Can Hack Is So Smart, It's Annoying

Have you ever seen a hack that's so genius, yet so simple, that it frustrates you to no end? We have a perfect example. On TikTok, user @goodlyearth revealed a paint can hack that will make any painting project run much smoother (literally).

When going to pour paint from the can to a tray, most people allow the paint to flow over the can's rim. This can cause quite a mess — especially in the long run if the rim-based paint doesn't periodically get wiped off. Sadly, we've all seen paint cans with an unfortunate amount of buildup along the edge, which can get into the fresh paint when it's poured. No one wants that.

To prevent paint from building up in the first place, @goodlyearth suggests using painter's tape to cover the rim of the paint can. Then, you can use the tape as a sort of spout to pour the paint out of the can. After, simply remove the tape to reveal a sparkling clean rim. It's that easy! The best part is that this hack only requires painter's tape, which you likely have on hand.

