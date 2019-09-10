20 Eye-Catching Bedroom Accent Wall Ideas

Image Credit: Peter Schweitzer In Shop the Room, we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

Incorporating an accent wall into your bedroom design is an easy way to give your space a cohesive and polished look without putting in a lot of work. From stencils to wallpaper to a contrasting color ideas and everything in between, there are endless options when it comes to creating a feature wall in your sleeping quarters. But before you get too carried away and commit to one idea, there are a few things that you should consider. What wall should you focus your efforts on? How will this new design element fit in with your decor style? Does it work with your color palette? You want something that looks good, of course, but it should also feel like a natural extension of your space and your personality. Need some inspiration? Here are 20 of our very favorite bedroom accent wall ideas to satisfy your home decor craving.

1. Channel boho vibes with a watercolor wall treatment.

Transform a plain white wall in your bedroom into a work of art with a blush accent, like the one spotted in design enthusiast Brianne Penne's personal refuge. The light abstract design almost looks like a watercolor, adding the perfect subtle touch to this bohemian escape.

2. Consider a rustic wood wall.

Wave goodbye to your basic builder-grade primary bedroom. This rustic wood accent wall is a brilliant way to warm up an all-white space. Plus, it would make an easy DIY project since it requires minimal skill and materials. But no one needs to know — the finished result will look completely profesh.

3. Use color blocking to make a statement.

Add a punch of color to a small bedroom with a bit of color blocking. We love the mauve horizontal stripe on the lower half of this accent wall. Not to mention, this low-pressure (and budget-friendly) makeover is the perfect way to use up that leftover paint that's been sitting in the closet.

4. Refresh your bedroom with a gallery wall.

Paint isn't the only way to create an eye-catching focal point. Follow the lead of this light-filled setup spotted on Poster Store, and design a gallery wall instead. Frame a handful of your favorite art prints and photographs, and showcase them all on one wall. For a cohesive finish, stick with a color palette or theme for all of the artwork. You can even use the same frame finish. Or, embrace more of a maximalist look with lots of colors and no theme at all. Whatever route you choose, if you live in an earthquake-prone area consider using a wall opposite your bed. Pro tip: Lay them out on the floor first to play around with your arrangement, until you find the perfect configuration.

5. Accent with sage green paint.

In case you missed it, the color green is very on-trend at the moment. So why not incorporate the verdant hue in your sleeping quarters? The muted and matte accent wall color used in this bedroom is quite calming yet still packs a powerful punch.

6. Go for a moody look with black.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Just like your little black dress, the color black is always in style. Amp up the drama in your space with a chic black accent wall. In this modern bedroom design, the adjacent white walls and wood paneling on the ceiling balance the dark hue and keep it from overpowering the room.

7. Make over your bedroom with a hand-painted design.

Accent walls don't just belong on walls, as proven by the team behind Sugar and Cloth. This fun bedroom idea — complete with a pink painted ceiling and coordinating patterned wall — shows us how to do the double-feature right. The simple hand-painted, alternating line pattern adds just the right amount of visual interest.

8. Add shiplap.

Refresh your sleeping quarters with dark-colored shiplap, like the accent wall spotted in this setup. The wood flooring and furniture add warmth and texture to the moody bedroom design, that begs you to come in and stay for a while.

9. Transform any bedroom with stenciled wall art.

If wallpaper seems like too much work, try your hand at stencils instead. Choose a forgiving design like the abstract spots used by Kate from Kate Decorates to make the job even easier, since there's no need for it to be perfect. Plus, the small repetitive pattern makes the room look larger.

10. Showcase your favorite wallpaper.

Welcome a polished finish to your bedroom decor with a sophisticated patterned wallpaper design like this floral number from Morris & Co. The green and brown palette blends in perfectly with the vintage wood furniture and adds a lovely organic note to the dreamy space.

11. Turn your bedroom into a modern oasis with a graphic design.

Design a custom, dark teal blue accent wall with a graphic design à la this serene bedroom oasis by Carmit Oron. Because the linear feature is so striking, it's best to keep the rest of the room minimal. The blush accent pillows and mustard yellow bed throw are the perfect complements to this modern masterpiece.

12. Make a small bedroom feel bigger with a bright color.

Make a big statement in a small space with a bold paint color. This electric setup has the right idea, flaunting a vivid shade of blue. Complete the look with light wood furniture and a pair of midcentury modern sconces.

13. Start small with a hand-painted arch.

Accent walls don't have to be large or take up an entire wall. Test your comfort level and start with a small painted arch. In this bedroom, the gray accent acts as a visual extension of the headboard. Genius!

14. Embue industrial flair with exposed brick.

Skip the paint and wallpaper, and opt for a brick accent instead. The industrial feature looks spot-on in this bedroom design, especially next to the riveted steel door. Not to mention, it simultaneously adds color, texture, and character, so what's there to think about?

15. Showcase the fireplace.

Image Credit: Alex Reyto

Tone-on-tone paint schemes are also very big at the moment, and with one look at this bedroom, it's easy to see why. Here, everything is bright white (the walls, the bed, the ceiling) except for one wall and the fireplace surround — they are both painted in the same jewel-tone shade of green. This clever idea immediately draws the eye, making the fireplace the focal point of the room. However, the copper pendant light is a nice finishing touch.

16. Reenergize your room with an artistic mural.

Plain white walls be gone. Instead, opt for a mural, like the work of art showcased in this small bedroom. The floor-to-ceiling design, painted in varying shades of gray, gives the petite setup a modern facelift. Not to mention, it also draws the eye up, elongating the tiny space. The minimal sconces provide just enough light, yet don't take anything away from the artistic feature wall.

17. Keep your design fresh with a wall hanging.

If you're thinking about incorporating an accent wall into your bedroom design but still can't decide which direction to go, perhaps a wall hanging is an ideal choice. With the right tapestry, you can make a really big impression in your space. But the best part? It's completely temporary (read: renter-friendly), and you can take it down or replace it quickly and easily whenever the mood strikes. This is one way to guarantee you'll never get sick of your new feature wall.

18. Turn a window into a piece of art.

Follow in the footsteps of this contemporary decorating idea and turn a small bedroom window into an eye-catching work of art. All you need is some tape, a ruler, and a little black paint to recreate this masterpiece. Keep the rest of the space minimal and white to make the feature that much more impactful.

19. Embrace a textured finish.

Bring a little texture into your sleeping quarters with a show-stopping plaster finish. Take this warm and inviting space, for example. The earthy beige accent wall pairs beautifully with terra cotta bedding and breathes new life into an ordinary bedroom design.

20. Create an accent out of a pair of closet doors.

We talked about accent walls and an accent ceiling, but what about accent doors? Studio DIY gave this bedroom a glam makeover by transforming the closet doors with blush pink paint and lustrous brass hardware. What else do you need?